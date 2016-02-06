Red Wings 5, Islanders 1

DETROIT -- Forward Dylan Larkin and left winger Tomas Tatar each had a goal and an assist to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday at Joe Louis Arena.

Right winger Tomas Jurco and defensemen Kyle Quincey and Mike Green also scored for Detroit, which broke a five-game home losing streak (0-4-1). The Red Wings’ last win at Joe Louis Arena came on Dec. 20.

Center Pavel Datsyuk, right winger Gustav Nyquist and forward Brad Richards each had two assists. Goaltender Petr Mrazek made 28 saves.

Center John Tavares scored for New York. Goalie Jaroslav Halak made nine saves before being pulled in the middle of the second period. Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube made six saves.

Jurco gave Detroit a 1-0 lead with 5:35 left in the first period. He scored on a snap shot from the bottom of the right circle. It was his third goal of the season.

Quincey made it 2-0 with 1:57 remaining in the first period when he put a shot through Halak from the bottom of the left circle after taking a backhand pass from Larkin.

Green made it 3-0 7:32 into the second period with a 5-on-3 power-play goal. He beat Halak with a wrist shot from the top inside edge of the left circle. It was his fourth goal and second in two games.

Tatar scored with 9:40 left in the second period when he backhanded in a rebound. It was his 15th goal and first in eight games.

Halak was replaced with Berube after that goal.

The start of the third period was delayed a little more than 33 minutes because of ice issues. The teams shot at the same goal as they did to end the second period and then switched ends at the first whistle after the halfway mark of the third period.

Larkin scored 2;56 into the third period. It was his 18th goal and third in two games.

Tavares picked up a power-play goal 4:07 into the third period,

NOTE: New York D Johnny Boychuk returned after missing 11 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Detroit recalled C Andreas Athanasiou from Grand Rapids of the AHL on Friday. ... The Islanders sent D Scott Mayfield to Bridgeport of the AHL. ... The Red Wings were without D Niklas Kronwall (knee), LW Drew Miller (knee) and RW Johan Franzen (concussion). ... New York was missing LW Eric Boulton (upper body) and D Adam Pelech (upper body). ... The six goals surrendered in Detroit’s 6-3 loss against Florida on Thursday were the most the Red Wings have given up in a game this season.