Mrazek, Red Wings shut down Islanders

DETROIT -- Petr Mrazek still has to work on his physical skills but he proved he is already mentally tough.

The Detroit Red Wings got goals from four different players and Mrazek made 21 saves in a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday at Joe Louis Arena.

Mrazek had allowed 16 goals in his previous four games and was pulled twice. He began the season as Detroit’s third goalie and in the American Hockey League, but injuries to No. 1 goalie Jimmy Howard and backup Jonas Gustavsson have made it necessary for Mrazek to carry the load for awhile.

“You have to be mentally strong,” said Mrazek, 22. “You just bounce back and be strong mentally and physically.”

Detroit coach Mike Babcock agreed.

“Those things happen sometimes. You have to have a real short memory in this league,” Babcock said. “He’s been yanked now twice and he’s responded the next night and I really like that. He’s still got to develop as a goaltender. He’s got to work on his skill set but I think his mind is really good.”

It was Detroit’s seventh victory in its last eight games.

Left winger Tomas Tatar, defensemen Brendan Smith and Jonathan Ericsson and right winger Gustav Nyquist scored for Detroit.

“That’s a young, mature kid there, and I think you see his, people call it his moxie or his charisma, and that helps. Guys who can forget quickly are the best players,” Smith said about Mrazek. “If you dwell on it you create your own snowball and it’s a bad thing. I think it’s good to see him bounce back and we knew he would because he’s that kind of person and he’s going to be a heck of a goalie.”

Defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky scored for New York and Chad Johnson stopped 15 shots.

“We had three guys today that I don’t even know if they played. I‘m (upset) about that,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “... I didn’t see the grit and determination from some guys that you need.”

Visnovsky, in his first game after missing nine because of an upper-body injury, put the Islanders on the board with a power-play goal 5:24 into the third period to make it 2-1. He beat Mrazek from the high slot for his fourth goal. It came 10 seconds after Smith went off for interference.

Ericsson restored the Red Wings’ two-goal lead 9:21 into the third. His wrist shot from the left point deflected in off the back of New York defenseman Thomas Hickey’s leg. It was Ericsson’s third goal.

Nyquist scored on a power play with 6:52 left for his 20th goal.

Tatar opened the scoring with a power-play goal 5:29 into the game. He beat Johnson from the left circle after carrying the puck there from the high slot.

It was Tatar’s 22nd goal and came 12 seconds after New York center Mikhail Grabovski went off for goaltender interference.

Smith made it 2-0 with 47 seconds left in the second period. He put in a one-time slap shot from the top of the left circle off a backhand pass from the side of the net by right winger Tomas Jurco.

It was Smith’s third goal and one of only two shots by the Red Wings in the period.

New York had nine shots in the second.

Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk was cut around his left ear by an errant puck while sitting on the bench 8:40 into the second period. Trainer Damien Hess tended to the cut while Boychuk sat on the bench.

NOTES: New York activated D Lubomir Visnovsky from injured reserve. He missed nine games because of an upper-body injury. ... D Brian Lashoff, who was placed on waivers by Detroit on Friday, cleared and was assigned to the Red Wings’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. ... Islanders LW Matt Martin is from Windsor, Ontario, which is across the Detroit River from Detroit. ... Doug Weight, New York assistant general manager and assistant coach is from Detroit. ... The Islanders had not lost at Joe Louis Arena since the 2002-03 season and were 8-1-1 against the Red Wings in the previous 10 games.