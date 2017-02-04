Red Wings beat Islanders on late goal

DETROIT -- Danny DeKeyser may be a product of the video game generation but the Detroit Red Wings defenseman knows how to kick it old school when the game is on the line.

"I've played a little pinball," DeKeyser said.

If proof was needed, he provided it on the winning goal Friday in Detroit's 5-4 victory over the New York Islanders.

DeKeyser threw the puck at the net. First it hit the skate of Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy, and then it ricocheted off the skate of Leddy's defense partner Thomas Hickey and past New York goalie Thomas Greiss with 27.9 seconds left in regulation time.

"I don't really know what to say about it other than it was a pinball," DeKeyser said. "Z (Henrik Zetterberg) called the play. It was D down wall We tried it right before that with Greener (Mike Green). He did a good job winning the draw and then we had a couple guys going to the net.

"Late in the game and the ice is bad, throw it on the net and it went in."

It was DeKeyser's first goal in 21 games, since he scored the overtime winner at New York against the Islanders in a 4-3 win on Dec. 4.

Islanders forward Jason Chimera, playing his 1,000th NHL game, pounced on a turnover by Detroit forward Darren Helm and chipped the puck between the post and the pad of Wings goalie Petr Mrazek with 2:26 left in third period to tie the game.

"Their third goal was directly my fault," Chimera said. "I gave it right to the guy (Detroit's Anthony Mantha). You want to make amends for your mistakes, so it felt nice to get that one back.

"We had some momentum going. It felt like we might take it to overtime at least and a crappy bounce there at the end."

The Islanders suffered their first loss in regulation since Doug Weight replaced Jack Capuano as coach. They had been 5-0-1 under Weight prior to Friday.

"I'm at a loss for words," Hickey said. "Jason scoring the goal to tie it up couldn't have been a better script for us. I'm just sort of sick to my stomach over that (final goal)."

The Red Wings surrendered the first goal for the 31st time in 51 games.

Green fanned on a point shot, allowing Islanders forward Anders Lee to push the puck past the defenseman and set up a three-on-two break. Holding off Green with one arm, Lee slid a one-handed pass to John Tavares as they entered the zone and the captain sent the puck to Josh Bailey, who wired a blast high into the net behind Mrazek at 3:43 of the first period.

Detroit's Luke Glendening forged a tie at 10:07. Glendening got the blade of his stick on Jonathan Ericsson's point shot and then the puck banked off the right skate of Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk and past Greiss. It was Glendening's first goal since Nov. 4 at Winnipeg, ending a 38-game drought.

Andrew Ladd restored New York's lead at 11:39 when his shot from just inside the blueline eluded Mrazek's grasp on the stick side. It was Ladd's 12th career goal against the Red Wings.

Even though they were down after one period, the Wings felt like they were doing the right things.

"I thought our compete level was really good," Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. "I thought our energy was really good. I thought we were a little bit loose.

"We've got to be a little tighter but I thought from a compete and effort level it was great."

Detroit tied it again at 12:04 of the second period. Darren Helm one-timed a Tomas Tatar cross-ice feed past Greiss on the glove side.

Just 2:20 later, Detroit secured its first lead. Tatar wristed the puck cross-crease to Mantha and he hammered home his 12th goal of the season and first in 11 games.

The Isles pulled even at 17:11 when Tavares put a sharp-angle shot high over a sprawling Mrazek during a New York power play.

Just 21 seconds later, Zetterberg rifled a wrist shot by Greiss and the Red Wings carried a 4-3 lead into the third period.

NOTES: The Red Wings placed D Alexey Marchenko on waivers Friday. When he is either claimed by another NHL team or clears and is assigned to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League by Saturday's noon deadline, Detroit will activate D Brendan Smith (knee) from injured reserve. Smith is expected to play Saturday in Nashville. ... Detroit F Frans Nielsen suffered an upper body injury late in the second period and did not return. He will be evaluated Saturday in regards to his availability to play against the Predators . . . Detroit G Jimmy Howard (knee, IRL) will begin a two-game injury rehab stint with Grand Rapids on Saturday. ... The Islanders have played an NHL-low 20 road games. ... Tavares has produced NHL-leading 9-7-16 totals since Jan. 13 ... Islanders scratches were Fs Shane Prince and Stephen Gionta and D Scott Mayfield. D Travis Hamonic (lower body) is on IRL. ... Red Wings scratches were F Tomas Jurco and D Ryan Sproul. F Steve Ott (shoulder) is also on IRL.