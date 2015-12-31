Preview: Islanders at Sabres

Less than 24 hours after enduring a disastrous third period, the Buffalo Sabres attempt to bounce back when they host the New York Islanders on Thursday. Buffalo was unable to protect a 2-1 lead at Washington on Wednesday, allowing four goals in the final session en route to its fourth loss in six games (2-3-1).

The Sabres may face New York without Tyler Ennis as the forward left the setback against the Capitals in the second period with an upper-body injury. The Islanders are hoping to build off a 6-3 triumph at Toronto in the opener of their three-game road trip on Tuesday that saw 13 of their 18 skaters land on the scoresheet. John Tavares’ second two-point performance in three contests could be a sign he is breaking out of his slump, as the captain ended his five-game goal-scoring drought by tallying for just the second time in 11 outings. Frans Nielsen is one goal away from matching his 2014-15 total of 14 after scoring for the first time in seven games on Tuesday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), MSG-B and BELL TV (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (20-12-5): While Tavares and Nielsen may be getting back on track, New York also needs more production from Anders Lee. The 25-year-old was a pleasant surprise last season, scoring 25 goals in his first full campaign, but his tally against Toronto was his first in 16 games and second in 26 contests. The Islanders are tied with Anaheim for first in the league on the penalty kill with an 87.7 percent success rate and haven’t allowed a power-play goal in a club-record 15 consecuitve games.

ABOUT THE SABRES (15-18-4): Ennis, who was playing in just his fourth contest after missing 12 with an upper-body injury, retreated to the locker room after taking a hard hit along the boards from Washington captain Alex Ovechkin. Rookie Jack Eichel officially has broken out of his slump, recording two assists Wednesday to give him eight points in his last five contests after a five-game drought. The 19-year-old may be just what Zemgus Girgensons needs, as the Latvian notched a goal and an assist while playing on a line with Eichel for his first points in 11 games.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders LW Nikolay Kulemin has scored in back-to-back games after going 29 contests without a goal.

2. Buffalo rallied for a 2-1 victory at New York on Nov. 1, with former Islander Matt Moulson and Sam Reinhart scoring third-period goals to erase a deficit.

3. New York is just 2-8-2 against Atlantic Division teams this season.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Sabres 3