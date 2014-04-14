Islanders finish on high note, beat Sabres in SO

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- For all intents and purposes, the New York Islanders’ season ended a long time ago -- but their players kept on pushing until the end.

The Islanders, sitting in last place in the Metropolitan Division, ended their season on a high note Sunday by beating the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in a shootout. With the win, the Islanders finished the year on a three-game winning streak.

“We knew we had a young group and a lot of rookies were dressed in the lineup playing hard,” said Islanders center Brock Nelson, who scored the winning goal in the shootout. “We wanted to go out there and give it everything we had every night and I think we were able to do that. It showed and we got the three wins.”

Nelson scored the only goal of the shootout and also tied the game in the third period. On the game-winning shootout goal, Nelson’s wrist shot was initially saved by Sabres goalie Connor Knapp, but the puck continued on and made its way into the net.

Center Anders Lee scored twice for the Islanders, and goalie Anders Nilsson made 36 saves.

With 79 points, the Islanders finished the season in 26th place overall but hope they will be able to take something from their final stretch of the year. Not only did New York (34-37-11) wrap up the year on a three-game win streak, it also won eight of its final 12 games.

“These kids have played extremely hard and I‘m proud of what they’ve done not only in the last month and a half but these last three games on this road trip, they really stuck together,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said.

Defenseman Jamie McBain, left winger Matt Ellis and center Torrey Mitchell scored for the Sabres, whose season ended with yet another loss. The last-place Sabres (21-51-10) gave up a 2-0 lead in the defeat and finished the year with 52 points, 14 points fewer than the next-lowest team (Florida -- 66 points).

The Sabres ended the year on a 0-6-1 streak and lost 18 of their last 20 games. They also set an NHL record for fewest goals in a season with 150 (since the 1967 expansion era began). Tampa Bay held the previous record with 151 goals in 1997-98.

“This is our job, and we failed,” Sabres left winger Marcus Foligno said. “So it’s definitely salt in the wound and you want to get back next year and just be a completely different team, have a work ethic that we’re going to make it tougher for teams to come in this building and steal two points.”

The game was at times both entertaining and sloppy with two teams that had little to play for on Sunday.

McBain opened the scoring with a highlight-reel goal midway through the opening period. With a burst of speed, McBain skated around two Islanders before unleashing a wrist shot into the low right corner of the net. It was McBain’s sixth goal of the season.

Ellis gave the Sabres a 2-0 edge 7:23 into the second period on a nifty redirection in front of the Islanders net. Left winger Marcus Foligno fed Ellis with a saucer pass from the right circle, and Ellis’ backhand tipped the puck into the left side of the net. It was Ellis’ fourth goal of the season.

New York got on the board with 3:23 left in the second period. After center Frans Nielsen banked the puck off of Knapp’s stick, the puck fell into the crease, where Lee pounced to make it 2-1 on the power play.

Lee tied the game just 17 seconds into the third period on his ninth of the season. Lee flung a backhand shot on goal from the right circle, and with Knapp out of position, the puck went into the left corner of the net.

Mitchell made it 3-2 midway through the third period on a deflection in front of the Islanders’ net. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen put a hard shot on goal from the top of the right circle that was tipped through Nilsson’s legs. It was Mitchell’s second goal of the season and his first with the Sabres since joining the team at the trade deadline.

Nelson evened the score at 3 with 3:44 remaining in the third with a scorching wrist shot in the top right corner of the net before his shootout heroics won the game for New York.

“You always want to end on a good note and just getting the two points as a team is good for us,” Lee said. “We’ll go and evaluate our games this summer and try to come back ready for next year.”

NOTES: There were 20 scratches total for both teams’ final regular-season game. Scratched for Buffalo were D Chad Ruhwedel, D Christian Ehrhoff, RW Matt D‘Agostini, D Alexander Sulzer, D Tyler Myers, C Brian Flynn, RW Chris Stewart, G Jhonas Enroth, G Matt Hackett, G Michal Neuvirth and G Nathan Lieuwen. ... Scratched for the Islanders were D Radek Martinek, D Lubomir Visnovsky, RW Cal Clutterbuck, RW Kyle Okposo, C Johan Sundstrom, LW Eric Boulton, D Brian Strait, D Michal Grabner and D Calvin De Haan. ... Buffalo recalled D Mark Pysyk, LW Nicolas Deslauriers and G Andrey Makarov from AHL Rochester prior to the game.