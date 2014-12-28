Sabres end skid with shootout win over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Sabres snapped their four-game losing streak in impressive fashion Saturday night, overcoming a 3-0 deficit to defeat the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout.

Buffalo scored three goals in a span of 5:12 in the third period and center Tyler Ennis scored the lone goal in the shootout.

“It’s one thing we said going into the third period, you just never know,” Sabres head coach Ted Nolan said. “Throw some pucks on net ... but for us to say it was going to happen was a different story. It was just a great third period.”

Left winger Nicolas Deslauriers, center Zemgus Girgensons and right winger Chris Stewart scored in regulation for Buffalo (14-19-3). Goalie Jhonas Enroth made 33 saves and stopped all three New York shooters in the shootout.

In the shootout, Ennis beat Islanders goalie Kevin Poulin with a wrist shot to the blocker side.

New York came up empty on its final attempt when captain John Tavares, who had two goals in regulation, was stopped by Enroth. Nick Leddy also scored in regulation for the Islanders (23-11-1), who suffered their first shootout loss of the year. Poulin made 23 saves in his first start of the year.

It was quite the comeback from the Sabres, who have shown the ability to beat top teams around the league after a slow start to the season.

After falling behind 3-0, Deslauriers got the Sabres on the board 6:39 into the third period with his fourth goal of the year. Following some strong work down low by right winger Drew Stafford, Deslauriers jumped on the puck in the slot and picked up his third point in his last three games.

It was a bounce-back performance for the young forward after he made a critical mistake in Buffalo’s 6-3 loss to Detroit on Tuesday. Deslauriers took a penalty late in the second period against the Red Wings and Detroit went on to score four unanswered goals.

“The puck just popped out at me, I took a shot and it went in,” Deslauriers said. “From there we built momentum ... I knew I had to jump back from Detroit. I felt calm with the puck and that helped me a lot tonight.”

Girgensons pulled the Sabres within one with a shorthanded tally midway through the third period. Following a breakout pass from Deslauriers, Girgensons used his strength to hold off Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk and beat Poulin with a hard wrist shot. It was Girgensons’ team-best 10th goal of the season.

“That was a big goal,” Nolan said. “Nic to have the patience and to wait for the right time to give it to Girgensons and Girgensons’ strength to hold off the defender and take that shot. It was a big goal for us and then the momentum really started switching to our side.”

Stewart tied the game at 11:51 on a terrific give-and-go with right winger Drew Stafford. The power forward rushed with speed from the right and beat Poulin with a backhand through the goaltender’s legs.

“I think the last couple of games he’s really coming on,” Nolan said of Stewart.

The comeback spoiled a quick start from the Islanders.

Leddy opened the scoring 4:33 into the game with a quick slap shot from the left point.

Tavares increased New York’s lead to 3-0 with a two-goal burst in the second period. His first strike was a highlight-reel goal 8:06 into the period: Tavares burst into the left circle, split two defenders and put a backhand shot into the back of the net.

Tavares scored his second goal just over three minutes later on a tap-in in front of the Sabres’ net.

“We talk about mental durability,” Islanders head coach Jack Capuano said. “If we didn’t play well, it would be one thing, but we played a pretty solid game ... you want to make sure as a group that you move forward because it can seep in. We did a lot of good things, we’ve just got to make sure mentally we stay dialed in.”

NOTES: RW Brian Gionta (upper body) and D Tyler Myers (lower body) were scratched for the Sabres. ... Sabres RW Marcus Foligno recently had surgery on his injured hand and will be out a month or two, coach Ted Nolan said. ... LW Eric Boulton, D Brian Strait and D Matt Donovan were scratched for the Islanders. ... This was the first of three games between the two teams this season. Their next meeting takes place Feb. 8 in Buffalo. ... New York won the season series against Buffalo with a 2-0-1 record last year.