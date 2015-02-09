Islanders hang on to defeat Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The last time the New York Islanders visited the Buffalo Sabres, they surrendered a 3-0 lead on their way to a 4-3 shootout loss.

On Sunday, they made sure history didn’t repeat itself.

The Islanders jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the struggling Sabres and held on for a 3-2 victory. Aside from a brief portion of the second period, the Islanders dominated all areas of play in the win.

“Overall, it was good,” Islanders head coach Jack Capuano said. “We battled and we found a way to get it done.”

Right winger Colin McDonald, center Anders Lee and center Mikhail Grabovski scored for the Islanders (34-18-1), who picked up their first win in regulation since Jan. 27. The Islanders jumped over Pittsburgh to take a one-point lead in the Metropolitan Division standings.

It marked the end of a brief but difficult road stretch for the Islanders; New York played three games in the past four days, going 2-1.

“We probably could have had six points (on the road trip) and today was a pretty good game on a tough back-to-back, a really grueling week,” Islanders captain John Tavares said. “It’s going to be a tough month so physically you’re not going to feel great some nights and you’ve just got to do the job.”

The Islanders made sure their Dec. 27 defeat to the Sabres was a distant memory. After two quick Buffalo goals in the second period, the Islanders locked it down defensively and controlled the rest of the game. Buffalo tied a franchise low with just 10 shots; Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak made just eight saves.

“I thought we did a really good job of buckling down and just playing our defensive style,” Islanders defenseman Travis Harmonic said.

Right wingers Marcus Foligno and Drew Stafford scored for the Sabres (16-35-3), who largely struggled. Goalie Michal Neuvirth made 28 saves for Buffalo.

“Just all around, it was not a sharp game for us from start to finish,” Sabres captain Brian Gionta said. “Just too antsy with the puck. We never settled things down, and it showed. Nothing was crisp.”

New York got on the board with 3:41 remaining in the first period on McDonald’s first goal of the season. After Islanders center Casey Cizikas forced a turnover by Buffalo defenseman Tyson Strachan, Cizikas fed McDonald to his right to finish off a 2-on-1 break.

New York increased its lead to 3-0 midway through the second period with two goals in a span of 1:02.

Lee made it 2-0 on the power play at 10:20 following an undisciplined slashing penalty by Sabres defenseman Tyler Myers. After Islanders defenseman Travis Harmonic missed a tap-in, the puck bounced off the end boards to Lee, who had an empty net to shoot at with Neuvirth out of position.

“We took an unnecessary penalty, and those things always come back and haunt you and hurt you,” Sabres head coach Ted Nolan said.

Grabovski made it 3-0 with a hard wrist shot from the slot. Harmonic set up Grabovski after moving up inside the offensive zone.

With his team struggling, Nolan promptly called a timeout -- and the move initially paid off.

Buffalo’s comeback effort began with Foligno’s sixth goal of the season at 12:33. Playing in his first game since Dec. 21 due to a hand injury, Foligno chipped in a rebound opportunity from close range to make it 3-1.

Stafford cut New York’s lead to 3-2 on a tremendous one-man effort. After receiving a short pass from Foligno, Stafford sped free and tucked a nifty backhand deke past Halak for his ninth goal of the season.

Buffalo’s comeback faltered in the third period, however, with the Sabres only putting two shots on net.

“You’ve got to get more shots and more traffic at the net,” Nolan said. “Tonight, for whatever reason, we just didn’t have it.”

NOTES: C Cody Hodgson, D Andrej Meszaros and D Andre Benoit were scratched for the Sabres. ... RW Cal Clutterbuck (upper body), D Calvin De Haan and D Matt Donovan were scratched for the Islanders. Clutterbuck was injured in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. ... This was the second of three meetings between the Sabres and Islanders this season. Their third and final meeting takes place in New York on Saturday, April 4. ... Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak was briefly a member of the Sabres in 2013-14, spending four days with Buffalo after being acquired from St. Louis. He was dealt to the Washington Capitals shortly after joining Buffalo.