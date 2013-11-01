Preview: Islanders at Senators

After dropping four of their last five contests, the Ottawa Senators look to get back on track Friday, when they host the New York Islanders. Ottawa fell victim to captain Jonathan Toews’ third career regular-season hat trick in a 6-5 setback against Chicago on Tuesday. “We scored five goals, we should win the game,” said goaltender Craig Anderson, who has yielded 11 goals on 69 shots in his last two contests.

With Anderson struggling, Senators coach Paul MacLean has tabbed Robin Lehner to make the start versus the Islanders. Although he owns an 0-2-0 mark, Lehner boasts a .940 save percentage and a 2.41 goals-against average in three appearances. He’ll face a New York club that has lost six of eight (2-4-2) , including a spirited 3-2 setback to the rival New York Rangers on Tuesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), RSN East (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (4-5-3): Thomas Vanek was held off the scoresheet in his first game since being acquired from Buffalo for Matt Moulson and a pair of draft picks. Vanek played on the top line with Kyle Okposo and captain John Tavares, who saw his 10-game point streak come to an end. Frans Nielsen, who leads the team with seven goals, had tallied four times and set up as many during a four-game stretch before being held off the scoresheet versus the Rangers.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (4-6-2): MacLean didn’t mince words when he vented his frustration following an hour-long practice on Thursday. “The whole team has to play better,” he told the Ottawa Sun. “I point the finger at everybody.” MacLean made his statement loud and clear by shuffling up the lines, most notably putting captain Jason Spezza with Chris Neil and Cory Conacher while splitting up the defensive pairing of Erik Karlsson and Marc Methot.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa has killed off 20-of-21 short-handed situations at home.

2. New York’s potent power play hasn’t traveled well. While the Islanders own a 29-percent conversion rate at home, they are successful on just 12.5 percent on the road.

3. Ottawa assigned C Jean-Gabriel Pageau to Binghamton of the American Hockey League. The 20-year-old had one goal and two penalty minutes in eight games.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Senators 2