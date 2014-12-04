Preview: Islanders at Senators

The streaking New York Islanders look to complete a sweep of the home-and-home series when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. New York posted a 3-2 victory in the opener of the set on Tuesday as defenseman Thomas Hickey scored at 3:06 of overtime to give the club its seven straight home triumph. The Islanders, who share first place in the Metropolitan Division with Pittsburgh, have won 12 of their last 14 overall contests and are 8-0 beyond regulation this season.

Tuesday’s loss was Ottawa’s third in a row and fifth in six games. By going 1-3-1 on their just-completed road trip and 3-6-3 in their last 12 overall, the Senators find themselves seventh in the Atlantic Division, just five points ahead of last-place Buffalo. The club has earned at least one point in eight of its 10 home games this season but has won just one of the last four (1-2-1).

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), TSN5, RDS (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (18-7-0): New York has not missed a beat despite numerous injuries on the blue line, including upper-body ones that landed Johnny Boychuk and Lubomir Visnovsky on injured reserve Wednesday. Travis Hamonic was hurt during Tuesday’s victory and is questionable for the rematch. As a result, the team turned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League to recall 20-year-old Griffin Reinhart, who got his first taste of the NHL earlier this season by appearing in three games.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (10-9-5): The home crowd will receive a treat Thursday as former captain Daniel Alfredsson is expected to skate with the team during pregame warmups after officially announcing his retirement earlier in the day. The 41-year-old Swede, who spent the first 17 seasons of his career with Ottawa before spending last campaign with Detroit, is the Senators’ all-time leader in games (1,178), goals (426), assists (682) and points (1,108). Kyle Turris has played in 203 consecutive games with Ottawa, the sixth-longest streak in franchise history.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders G Jaroslav Halak has won 10 straight decisions, tying the record for the longest streak in franchise history set in 1982 by Billy Smith. Halak has posted two shutouts while allowing a total of 13 goals during his run.

2. Ottawa RW Bobby Ryan has missed two games with a fractured finger.

3. New York RW Michael Grabner (lower body) figures to make his season debut Thursday, a day being activated from injured reserve.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Senators 1