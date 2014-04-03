(Updated: CORRECTING: Time of Pirri’s goal in Game Notebook.)

Islanders 4, Panthers 2: Josh Bailey scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and also notched an assist as host New York salvaged the finale of its three-game season series versus Florida.

Defenseman Travis Hamonic converted on the power play and Mike Halmo netted his first career goal by cleaning up his own rebound on a 2-on-1 rush early in the third period. Matt Martin scored his career-high eighth tally and Evgeni Nabokov made 20 saves for the Islanders, who improved to 6-2-1 in their last nine contests.

Quinton Howden netted a short-handed goal and Brandon Pirri tallied for the second straight contest, but the reeling Panthers fell for the seventh time in eight games.

Bailey gave New York a 2-1 lead at 11:18 of the middle session by burying a rebound after Colin McDonald drove to the net. McDonald notched his second assist on the next tally, as his sharp-angle shot from deep in the right faceoff circle enabled Martin to convert the juicy rebound at 17:36.

Howden drew first blood 1:50 into the game as he stripped New York defenseman Matt Donovan of the puck at the blue line before skating in on a breakaway and beating Nabokov. Hamonic answered 45 seconds later as his wrist shot from the point handcuffed Scott Clemmensen (36 saves).

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida RW Brad Boyes’ balky back tightened up midway into the first period and he did not return. ... Pirri’s power-play goal with six seconds remaining in the third period improved the Panthers to 1-for-25 in their last nine contests. ... Florida has yielded at least one power-play goal in 12 of its last 14 games.