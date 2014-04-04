(Updated: UPDATING: Editing throughout.)

Islanders 2, Senators 1: Casey Cizikas scored a power-play goal midway through the third period to snap a tie and lift visiting New York to its first regulation victory over Ottawa since Feb. 5, 2011.

Josh Bailey recorded a goal and an assist for the second straight game, opening the scoring with a quick shot from the slot shortly after a two-man advantage expired late in the first period before setting up Cizikas’ tally 9:31 into the third. Rookie Ryan Strome added two assists and Anders Nilsson made 35 saves as New York improved to 5-0-1 in its last six contests.

Milan Michalek scored his fourth goal in four games for the Senators, who saw their five-game point streak (4-0-1) come to an end. Craig Anderson stopped 25 shots as Ottawa remained five points behind Columbus for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with six games remaining.

Nilsson turned aside 13 shots in the first period, allowing New York to gain the advantage when Ottawa ran into penalty trouble. Mark Stone was called for hooking at 14:55 and Zack Smith joined him in the penalty box with a high-sticking minor 1:26 later, setting up Bailey’s goal.

Michalek spoiled Nilsson’s shutout bid by banging home a loose puck on the doorstep during a scramble on the power play 6:41 into the third period. New York regained the lead 2:50 later as Bailey drove to the net and sent the puck into the crease for Cizikas, who tapped it past Anderson for his sixth tally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ottawa has allowed 60 goals while short-handed, tying it with Florida for the most power-play tallies surrendered. … Bailey has collected five points (two goals, three assists) in his last three games while Strome has notched six (one goal, five assists) in his last five contests. … Senators captain Jason Spezza missed his second straight game due to a lower-body injury despite participating in practice earlier in the day.