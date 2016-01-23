Islanders 5, Senators 2

OTTAWA -- The New York Islanders scored three unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Defenseman Travis Hamonic broke a 2-2 tie with a point shot, then center John Tavares and winger Kyle Okposo provided some padding as the Islanders (25-16-6) won for the third time in four games.

It was the second loss in a row for the Senators (22-20-6).

Defenseman Nick Leddy and winger Cal Clutterbuck had the other Islanders goals, while goalie Jaroslav Halak was steady in stopping 28 shots.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson and winger Bobby Ryan replied for the Senators as goalie Andrew Hammond made 29 saves.

Hamonic found some mesh for the third time this season when his point shot beat Hammond at 2:58 of the third period. He set up Tavares in front a little more than four minutes later after the Senators broke down in their own zone. It was Tavares’ 16th of the season

Okposo banked a shot in off Senators defenseman Jared Cowen at the 14 minute mark for his 12th of the season to round out the scoring.

The teams were tied 2-2 after 40 minutes that saw the Senators outshoot the Islanders 26-20.

Ryan scored his 16th of the season just two seconds after a Matt Martin penalty elapsed, taking a pass from Karlsson and firing a snap shot over Halak’s glove at 2:05 of the second.

Karlsson put the Senators in front at 10:51 when, located near the bottom of the right wing circle, he quickly one-timed a pass from Curtis Lazar. But the lead lasted all of 17 seconds, as Clutterbuck took advantage of a Senators turnover and muscled his way through a crowd in front before squeaking a shot past Hammond.

Leddy had the only goal of the first period, blasting a point shot through a screen 19 seconds after Karlsson went off for hooking. It was the second goal in two games for Leddy, who now has three on the season.

NOTES: Islanders D Travis Hamonic returned to the lineup after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Hamonic worked on the first pairing with D Calvin de Hann. ... Senators RW Alex Chiasson was a late scratch and replaced by LW Matt Puempel, who was recalled from the team’s AHL affiliate in Binghamton on Thursday. ... Islanders D Johnny Boychuk remained on the shelf for the eighth consecutive game with an upper-body injury, while D Adam Pelech missed his second in a row with an upper-body injury. ... After having his Ironman streak snapped at 307 games Thursday, Senators C Kyle Turris was again scratched from the lineup with a lower-body injury. ... Senators D Marc Methot missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury.