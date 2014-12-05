Red-hot Islanders edge Senators

OTTAWA -- This time, New York Islanders winger Casey Cizikas beat the clock, and the Ottawa Senators.

Two nights after firing a shot through Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson’s mitt that crossed the goal line a split second after the buzzer ended the middle period, Cizikas notched the winner in the Islanders’ 2-1 victory before 20,500 fans in the return match Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Cizikas’ fourth of the season, a one-timer off a pass from defenseman Thomas Hickey with 6:27 left in the third period, improved the streaking Islanders to 19-7-0.

“I’ve never really had anything like that the other night, 0.1 of a second too late,” said a gleaming Cizikas. “It was definitely nice tonight to get that one, and an even better pass by Hickey.”

By winning their third game in a row, the Islanders moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Senators (10-10-5) lost their fourth consecutive game.

”Being frustrated won’t get us anywhere,“ Senators defenseman Marc Methot said. ”You’re just wasting energy doing that. I’d like to think that tonight we played a pretty good team game. It was a good opponent.

“I‘m not the type that likes to throw excuses around. .. It’s OK to be mad that we lost the game, but we can’t get frustrated. We’ve just got to keep working, as cliche as that sounds.”

Center Brock Nelson had the other Islanders goal, while center Mika Zibanejad replied for the Senators.

Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak improved his record to 14-4-0 by making 20 saves. Anderson stopped 23 shots and saw his mark fall to 5-6-4.

”He’s been excellent,“ Hickey said of Halak. ”He’s got a calmness, a quiet confidence, and I think it rubs off on us. Everyone sort of plays like Jaro a bit.

“He makes every save he should. You don’t see him make the 10-bell saves, because he’s always in position. He doesn’t need to. He’s really efficient.”

Neither team scored in listless first period that saw the Islanders outshoot the Senators 5-4.

The Islanders hit the board first on a power play at 11:45 of the second period when Nelson was given an open side to target. Center Frans Nielsen set him up with a deft pass from behind the net, catching Anderson looking the wrong way. The goal was Nelson’s 12th of the season.

The Senators took advantage of a five-on-three power play to tie things at the 15:07 mark, one-timing a pass along the blue line from defenseman Erik Karlsson through Halak’s legs. It was the fourth of the season for Zibanejad.

Ottawa’s late-game comeback chances took a hit when winger Alex Chiasson took a hooking penalty with 1:32 left to play. The Senators pulled Anderson for an extra attacker, and Karlsson hit the post near the buzzer, then threw his stick down the ice in frustration.

“I think the team played well,” Halak said. “I wouldn’t be winning too many games without everybody leaving everything out there.”

The Islanders return home to play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Things don’t get any easier for the Senators, as they play the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Saturday and return home to face the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Senators coach Paul MacLean is maintaining a positive outlook despite his team’s struggles.

”We wanted to take care of some business here at home, and we can’t have really a consolation that we played well,“ MacLean said. ”We had ourselves a chance in the second period, but we didn’t have a push when they came after us.

“We’ve got to push harder. We have to push harder to find a way to win a game.”

NOTES: The Senators honored longtime captain Daniel Alfredsson in a pregame ceremony. Earlier in the day, Alfredsson officially announced his retirement. He played 17 of his 18 seasons in Ottawa and the 2013-14 campaign in Detroit. ... The Islanders were without three of their top defenders as D Johnny Boychuk, D Lubomir Visnovsky and D Travis Hamonic were out with injuries. Hamonic was the latest to join the list when he was hit into the boards by Senators W Chris Neil on Tuesday in Long Island. ... The Islanders were also without C Josh Bailey and RW Cal Clutterbuck, who both were injured Tuesday. ... Islanders RW Michael Grabner played his first game of the season. He was recovering from sports hernia surgery. ... Senators D Marc Methot played his first game of the season. He had been out with a back/hip injury. ... Senators RW Bobby Ryan played his first game after missing two with a broken finger. ... The Senators put D Patrick Wiercioch on injured reserve.