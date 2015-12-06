Karlsson assists Senators in win over Islanders

OTTAWA - Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson took over the league lead in assists Saturday night, but it was his goal that made the difference against the New York Islanders.

“The guy on our team who hates 3-on-3 the most enjoyed it tonight,” coach Dave Cameron said after Karlsson converted a pass from winger Bobby Ryan with 1:26 left in overtime to give Ottawa a 3-2 come-from-behind victory at Canadian Tire Centre.

It was the second consecutive three-point night for Karlsson, who has 20 points in his last 12 games. His 26 assists is one more than Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane - not that it mattered to Karlsson.

“No it doesn’t mean anything,” said Karlsson. “The two points today is what we needed. I think we deserved to win today. It didn’t look like we were going to do it, but we never stopped believing and at the end of the game we made a big push and pulled it off.”

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead into the third on winger Matt Martin’s second goal of the season, then padded it when winger Josh Bailey scored his sixth with just under 13 minutes left.

Then the Senators rallied.

Winger Mark Stone started it with 11:02 remaining, and winger Mike Hoffman sent the game into overtime with 36.2 seconds on the clock and the Senators bench empty in favor of an extra attacker.

“It’s frustrating and I think the frustrating part is we gave up that 2-0 lead with 12 minutes left or whatever the time was left on the clock,” said Islanders defensemen Travis Harmonic. “We’re going to try and rebound. No one is going to feel sorry for us.”

The Senators lost first-line center Kyle Turris with less than two minutes remaining when he got tangled up with Islanders center Casey Cizikas. Turris was helped to the dressing room favoring his right leg, but a Senators spokesman later said X-rays proved to be negative.

“I didn’t hear an update really, but I heard it’s not as bad as first thought,” said Karlsson. “Hopefully it’s all good. He’s a good player on our team and we need him back as soon as possible.”

Senators goalie Craig Anderson stopped 29 shots for his sixth victory during a stretch that has seen him make 10 consecutive starts.

Cameron pointed to a save Anderson made on Islanders center John Tavares as key to the victory.

”I think I’ve said it numerous times, he’s an elite goaltender,“ said Cameron. ”He’s a big part of our success and he was again tonight.

“I‘m really proud of them. They stayed with it. I thought we had a good first period, stumbled a bit in the second, mainly because we refused to get the puck to the net, tried to stickhandle it into the net. But we found a way to tie it late.”

Goalie Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves for the Islanders, who were playing their second game in as many nights.

“Every team’s got back-to-backs and it seems like so far this year we’ve had quite a few of them,” said Hamonic. “It’s certainly not an excuse. We’re used to playing them at this point. It’s just a normal game.”

Hoffman’s goal, off a shot through a screen from the top of the right wing face-off circle, was his 10th in the last nine games. Asked if the goals feel like they are coming as easy as they look, he said “not really.”

“I could have had a couple on the breakaways,” said Hoffman, referring to first- and third-period chances, “but I guess we’ll save them and make it a little more exciting for everyone in the building.”

Islanders coach Jack Capuano was not disappointed in his team’s performance.

“We played a good hockey team,” he said. “Again, structurally we were good. There’s a lot of things that happen in a game. You can’t fault the guys for their effort. The way it unfolded at the end, it had nothing to do with their work ethic or structure. They got the bounces that they needed.”

The Senators left immediately after the game for a meeting Sunday night with the New York Rangers. The Islanders are off until Tuesday, when they take on the Flyers in Philadelphia.

NOTES: Senators LW Dave Dziurzynski was recalled from the team’s minor league affiliate for the first time in almost three years. Dziurzynski, who was playing his 13th NHL game, scored his first ever goal on Feb. 19, 2013, at Canadian Tire Centre against the Islanders. ... Senators C Mika Zibanejad returned to the lineup after missing one game because of concussion symptoms. ... Senators D Patrick Wiercioch was a healthy scratch for the fourth time this season. ... Islanders G Jaroslav Halak represented the only lineup change from the team’s 2-1 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues Friday. ... Islanders D Brian Strait was scratched for the fifth game in a row and eighth time this season. ... Islanders RW Steve Bernier was scratched for the sixth consecutive game and ninth time since joining the team in late October.