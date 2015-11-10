Preview: Islanders at Sharks

The New York Islanders are in dire need of a win, but the way they know to San Jose has been littered with defeats for nearly 13 years. The Islanders look to prevent their third straight loss and sixth in seven outings when they open a three-game California road trip against the slumping Sharks on Tuesday.

New York has seen its mighty offense go limp over its last six games (1-3-2) as it has netted just nine goals. “We had chances on the power play and didn’t capitalize,” coach Jack Capuano said after seeing his club go 1-for-7 with the man advantage en route to a 2-1 setback to Boston on Sunday. “I feel for the guys. We’ve done some good things - we’re in a rut right now. We just have to keep working hard.” San Jose can echo a similar sentiment as it is 2-for-27 on the power play during its 3-7-0 stretch.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New York), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (7-5-3): Kyle Okposo set up defenseman Johnny Boychuk’s power-play tally versus the Bruins and had the game-winning goal and two assists in New York’s 6-3 victory over San Jose on Oct. 17. Captain John Tavares set up a pair of tallies in that contest, but has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last four games. The Islanders likely need Tavares to get untracked if they can record their first win in San Jose since Feb. 19, 2003, and its first season sweep of the Sharks since 1995-96.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (7-7-0): Coach Peter DeBoer is anxiously awaiting the return of center Melker Karlsson, who was recalled from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League on Monday. “We missed his presence on the penalty kill, being able to play with good players, being able to make plays, he’s got some speed to his game,” DeBoer told CSNBayArea.com of the 25-year-old Swede. San Jose can also use a jolt on its power play, failing on all four opportunities in its 1-0 loss to Anaheim on Saturday to drop to 0-for-11 with the man advantage in November.

OVERTIME

1. New York has scored only seven first-period goals this season.

2. San Jose C Joe Pavelski tallied in the team’s first meeting and has a team-leading eight goals this season.

3. The Islanders recalled D Adam Pelech from Bridgeport of the AHL. Pelech is the younger brother of former Shark Matt Pelech.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Islanders 2