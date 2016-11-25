Preview: Islanders at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks attempt to remain perfect on their five-game homestand when they host the New York Islanders on Friday afternoon. San Jose began its lengthy stretch at SAP Center on Monday with a shutout victory over New Jersey and made it two straight by edging Chicago 2-1 two nights later.

The Sharks used their special teams to top the Blackhawks as Logan Couture scored his team-leading fourth power-play goal while Joel Ward added a short-hander to help the club improve to 6-2-0 at home. New York is concluding its California trip after splitting the first two contests. The Islanders outlasted Anaheim in a 14-round shootout on Tuesday for their first road win of the season before dropping a 4-2 decision in Los Angeles the following evening. Anders Lee ended his 14-game drought with a pair of tallies, but New York surrendered three goals in a 44-second span late in the third period en route to their eighth defeat in 10 contests this month (2-4-4).

TV: 4 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (6-9-4): Lee, who recorded a total of 40 goals over the previous two seasons, hadn't scored since Oct. 18 against the Sharks. Travis Hamonic and Adam Pelech each recorded an assist Wednesday, giving New York defensemen a total of 42 points this campaign. Captain John Tavares, who failed to record a point against the Kings, hasn't been kept off the scoresheet in back-to-back games since the first two contests of 2016-17.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (11-8-1): Brent Burns celebrated the signing of an eight-year contract extension by notching a pair of assists against the Blackhawks. The 31-year-old defenseman has recorded four points over the first two games of the homestand and is tied with captain Joe Pavelski for the team lead with 18. Couture's goal on Wednesday - his third in four contests - pulled him even with Pavelski (six) for second on the club behind Burns (seven).

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks have scored a short-handed goal in each of their last two games after going without one over the first 18 contests of the season.

2. New York RW Cal Clutterbuck (upper body) is questionable after sitting out Wednesday's contest.

3. San Jose F Melker Karlsson (ankle) has missed five consecutive games and remains day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Islanders 2