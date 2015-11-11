Islanders 4, Sharks 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Ex-Sharks goalie Thomas Greiss became the latest backup to take two points from San Jose as the New York Islanders handed the hosts a 4-2 loss at SAP Center on Tuesday night.

Greiss stopped 34 of 36 shots as the Sharks (7-8-0) dropped under .500 for the first time this season. San Jose capped a poor homestand with three losses in four tries.

The Sharks now face a daunting six-game trip to open a pivotal early-season stretch in which 14 of their next 19 games are on the road.

New York won in San Jose for the first time since Feb. 19, 2003. The Sharks had five wins and a tie as hosts against the Islanders since.

The Islanders scored a backbreaking goal 45 seconds into the final period to squelch building momentum the Sharks built following a strong middle period. New York defenseman Johnny Boychuk scored with a rising drive two strides outside the blue line that beat San Jose goalie Alex Stalock.

Boychuk’s third goal of the season put New York on top 3-1.

Defenseman Brent Burns pulled San Jose within one goal with his fifth of the season at 14:49. His shot from in close beat Greiss on the near post following a pass out front from center Tomas Hertl.

San Jose pressed hard with an extra attacker in the final minutes, but New York center John Tavares iced it with his second goal of the game into an empty net inside the last five seconds.

A goal from San Jose right winger Joel Ward midway through the middle period lit a fire, but the Sharks couldn’t earn the equalizer after dominating zone play and quality chances the remainder of the second period.

Ward drove the left side, cut toward the net uncontested to slip his eighth goal of the season between Greiss’ pads at 10:14. San Jose’s first goal in three games snapped a scoreless streak of 91:20.

Try as they might, the Sharks couldn’t solve Greiss the rest of the period and took a 25-17 shot advantage into the locker room at the second intermission.

It was a disastrous start for the Sharks, who trailed 2-0 just 3:30 after the opening faceoff. San Jose goalie Martin Jones received an early hook after facing only three shots.

The Islanders took advantage of a bad line change to break in four-on-three on the opening shift of the game. New York center John Tavares was alone for a weakside tap-in 36 second into the game after Jones left a rebound of left winger Brock Nelson’s shot.

Mikhail Grabovski used Sharks defenseman Brent Burns as a screen during a one-on-two rush, and the New York center’s 50-foot shot tipped off the bottom of Jones’ left catching glove and into the net to quiet the home crowd and signal a call to backup Alex Stalock for the second time in Jones’ past three starts.

Stalock stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced.

NOTES: San Jose coach Peter DeBoer was added as assistant to Edmonton coach Todd McLellan’s North American entry into the 2016 World Cup. ... D Adam Pelech was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL to give the Islanders insurance on the blue line. LW Taylor Beck and Pelech were healthy scratches. ... Melker Karlsson made his season debut for San Jose, centering the third line. Karlsson battled a lower-body injury early this season. ... New York’s three-game West Coast swing concludes with games on consecutive nights in Los Angeles on Thursday and at Anaheim on Friday. ... The Sharks recalled LW Nikolay Goldobin and D Mirco Mueller from their AHL San Jose affiliate. Both were healthy scratches along with C Ben Smith, who is battling a head injury. ... The Sharks embark on a season-long six-game trip with games back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday in Detroit and Buffalo, respectively.