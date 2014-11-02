Couture goal helps Sharks defeat Islanders

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Logan Couture must have been watching the World Series.

The San Jose center used his stick like a baseball bat in redirecting a tiebreaking goal that led the Sharks to a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders at SAP Center on Saturday.

“I was lucky it got in,” Couture said. “I saw it go off the back bar right away. I knew it was in.”

Parked just to the side of the net, Couture scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season by batting a drive by defenseman Justin Braun from the right point perfectly over Islanders’ goalie Jaroslav Halak at 11:50.

“I’d like to say yeah, but no, I was just trying to get it towards the net,” Braun answered when asked if he planned it that way. “I didn’t even know it went in so it was a good tip.”

The scoring sequence happened so quick the referees had to confirm it was a good goal, and it was a beauty.

Related Coverage Preview: Islanders at Sharks

“They got a lucky bounce to go up 2-1,” Islanders right winger Kyle Okposo said. “It happens. We needed to do more to win.”

San Jose’s James Sheppard scored his first goal of the season at 15:35 on a nice feed from right winger Adam Burish for insurance.

“We had plenty of scoring chances, I think we were over 10 again,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “We have to find a way to score.”

The win enabled the Sharks to extend their streak of earning points in four straight games to put a recent four-game losing stretch well in the rear-view mirror.

Goalie Antti Niemi stopped 19 of 20 shots to win during his season-high fourth straight start.

It was a game the Sharks had to stick with after having to play the final two-plus periods with five defenseman after losing veteran Scott Hannan to injury in the first.

“When you lose a guy early, it’s taxing on the other guys,” Sharks right winger Tommy Wingels said. “That being said, we were able to eliminate second and third opportunities. We were able to keep our shifts short and the puck out of the net.”

The Islanders broke on top at 8:06 when Okposo scored his fourth of the season by slipping behind San Jose defenseman Brent Burns and beating Niemi with a low shot on the short side.

San Jose struck back at mid-period, taking advantage of the Islanders’ struggling penalty kill, which ranks last in the league.

With center Ryan Strome off for high-sticking San Jose rookie defenseman Mirco Mueller, Sharks left winger Tomas Hertl snapped an eight-game scoreless drought with his third goal of the season at 10:23.

“We’re up 1-0 and give up a power-play goal,” Capuano said. “We have to fix that. And we have to bear down on our chances.”

San Jose left winger Matt Nieto got a stick on defenseman Johnny Boychuk to force a turnover behind the net, and Wingels fed an unmarked Hertl in front.

“Everyone could see a big smile on his face,” Wingels said of Hertl. “Sometimes it only takes one goal to really get you going, and that’s what we hope the case is with Tomas.”

NOTES: Capuano juggled lines after Thursday’s shutout loss in Denver. Brock Nelson moved from center to a wing to join top-liners C John Tavares and RW Kyle Okposo. Ryan Strome moved from a wing to center the third line and LW Cory Conacher moved from the top line to the fourth line. ... San Jose RW John Scott’s two-game suspension ended, but he was a healthy scratch along with LW Tye McGinn and D Matt Irwin. ... G Niemi started a season-high fourth straight game. ... The Islanders’ five-game trip continues after a three-day break in Anaheim on Wednesday. ... New York D Travis Hamonic returned from an upper-body injury to replace D Brian Strait. LW Eric Bolton and D Matt Donovan also did not dress for the Islanders. Jaroslav Halak started in goal. ... Hannan was honored in pregame for appearing in his 1,000th game Oct. 14 at Washington.