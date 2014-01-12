Preview: Islanders at Stars

The New York Islanders look to extend their road winning streak to seven games when they visit the struggling Dallas Stars on Sunday. New York, which has won six of seven overall, began its six-game road trip with a 5-3 triumph at Toronto before rallying for a 2-1 overtime win at Colorado on Friday. Brock Nelson forged a tie early in the third period and Michael Grabner scored at 1:46 of the extra session for the Islanders, who haven’t lost on the road since dropping a 6-3 decision in Phoenix on Dec. 12.

Dallas remains in search of its first victory of 2014 as it has lost all five of its contests this month. The Stars wrapped up a disastrous three-game trip to the New York metropolitan area Friday with a 3-2 loss to the Rangers. Dallas kicked off the trek Monday with a 7-3 defeat in which Islanders captain John Tavares registered a career high-tying five points, including his fifth NHL hat trick.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (17-22-7): Kevin Poulin is expected to make his third straight start in place of Evgeni Nabokov, who suffered a lower-body injury against the Stars on Monday. Tavares and Thomas Vanek had their respective eight- and 10-game point streaks snapped Friday. Tavares recorded seven goals and nine assists on his run while Vanek collected five tallies and 10 assists during his career-best streak.

ABOUT THE STARS (20-17-7): Dallas’ five-game skid is its longest since ending last season 0-4-1. The club hasn’t lost six in a row since March 2011. Tyler Seguin, who with 21 goals and 41 points in 42 games is on pace to shatter his career highs of 29 and 67 set in 2011-12 with Boston, is in danger of matching his longest point drought of the season - a five-game stretch from Nov. 21-Dec. 5.

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders haven’t won seven straight games on the road since 1981.

2. Dallas was outscored 11-5 on its three-game trip.

3. The Islanders head to the Sunshine State for games against Florida and Tampa Bay before concluding their trip at Philadelphia on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Stars 2