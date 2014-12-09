Preview: Islanders at Wild

The Minnesota Wild hope to have their top defenseman back in the lineup when they wrap up their four-game homestand against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Ryan Suter, who is tied for the team lead with 12 assists, is expected to return after missing two contests with mumps. Minnesota fell to 1-1-1 on the homestand by dropping a 5-4 decision to Anaheim on Friday.

New York is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 6-4 home loss to St. Louis on Saturday afternoon. The Islanders held a 3-0 lead after one period before allowing three in each of the final two sessions en route to their third defeat in 16 games. New York and Minnesota split their two-game series last season, with each club winning on the road.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG Plus 2 (New York), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (19-8-0): Saturday’s setback snapped several streaks for New York, including its run of seven straight home victories. It also ended Jaroslav Halak’s franchise-record 11-game winning streak during which he allowed a total of 14 goals. The 29-year-old Slovakian’s six tallies surrendered on Saturday matched the amount he yielded over his previous five games, while the Islanders gave up three power-play goals in the loss after allowing only two during their home winning streak.

ABOUT THE WILD (14-10-1): While New York squandered a 3-0 lead in its last contest, Minnesota rallied from a 3-0 deficit to take the lead against Anaheim before blowing it in the third period. Niklas Backstrom, who has posted a 1.03 goals-against average over his last four outings, is expected to start in net. The 36-year-old Finn, who is 4-2-1 lifetime against New York, will be appearing in his 400th NHL contest.

OVERTIME

1. New York D Lubomir Visnovsky could return from an upper-body injury that has sidelined him for four games.

2. Wild G Darcy Kuemper has failed to finish three of his last four home starts.

3. Islanders C Casey Cizikas suffered an upper-body injury Saturday and is questionable to face Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Wild 3