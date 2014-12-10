Wild rally to stun Islanders

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- After a slow start to his career, Minnesota Wild right winger Nino Niederreiter has forged an impressive comeback.

On Tuesday, Niederreiter’s goal late in the third period capped off an improbable comeback as Minnesota rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the New York Islanders 5-4.

Trailing 3-0 after a period and 4-1 after 40 minutes, the Wild (15-10-1) got third-period goals from center Mikko Koivu, left winger Erik Haula and left winger Thomas Vanek and out-shot the Islanders 27-8 over the final two periods. Right winger Jason Pominville scored on a second period power play for the Wild’s first goal, and goalie Niklas Backstrom had 15 saves.

With the game tied 4-4, Neiderreiter poked a loose puck past Johnson during a pileup in front of the New York net. Neiderrieter, drafted by the Islanders with the fifth pick in the 2010 draft, managed just three points in 64 games on Long Island before being traded to Minnesota, where he has established himself as a goal-scorer.

“It was just kind of laying on the ground, and I just tried to drop the puck in there somehow,” said Niederreiter, who leads the Wild with 12 goals. “It definitely felt really, really good. Such a great comeback. When (Haula) got the tying goal, we were just buzzing and trying to get the next one before regulation ends, and that’s what happened and obviously we’re very happy about it.”

Related Coverage Preview: Islanders at Wild

Right winger Michael Grabner, center Brock Nelson and left winger Matt Martin built a three-goal lead for the Islanders (19-9-0) after 20 minutes, and goalie Chad Johnson stopped 25 shots but New York missed a chance to move into first place in the Metropolitan Division with a win. Center Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders.

“They shot three pucks to the net and scored,” said Islanders coach Jack Capuano, of his team’s third period collapse. “So you’ve got to have the will to defend around your goalie. I could have a little bit of concern if it’s our foundation or our framework or our structure, but you’ve got to find a way.”

The Islanders notched six of the game’s first seven shots on goal, including the first one to elude Wild goalie Niklas Backstrom. Grabner, who was activated last week after missing the first two months of the season due to early October hernia surgery, got his second goal in as many games, snapping a shot through a crowd from the high slot.

The visitors doubled their lead on New York’s first power play of the game. Defenseman Nick Leddy’s blast from the blue line was re-directed by Nelson, stationed at the top of the crease. It was the 13th goal of the season for Nelson, who leads the Islanders.

It took just 32 more seconds for the Islanders to make it 3-0. Right winger Cal Clutterbuck made contact with Backstrom, which seemed to distract the goalie just long enough to prevent him from being in position when defenseman Thomas Hickey’s shot deflected off Martin’s skate as he was trying to jump out of the way, and landed in the net.

The Wild managed just three shots on goal in the opening period, and were booed by their home crowd. They flipped the script in the second period, out-shooting the Islanders 12-1 in the second, although the New Yorkers’ lone shot ended up in the net.

Midway through the second, the Wild lost defenseman Keith Ballard to a hard hit from Martin. Ballard was helped from the ice and taken to a local hospital. The hit seemed to flip a switch for the Wild.

“There were a number of guys that were engaged physically and emotionally after that point,” Minnesota coach Mike Yeo said. “I thought that we came out really well to start out the second period, but I thought that took us to a different level. I‘m really hoping this is something we can build off as a team. When you see guys band together like that, that’s what we need going forward.”

A short time later, Minnesota got on the scoreboard with a power-play goal when Pominville tipped a long-range blast by defenseman Ryan Suter in front of Johnson. It was the first game back in the lineup for Suter, who had missed the last two outings due to the mumps.

Minnesota pressured Johnson throughout the period, but emerged down by three goals again when Bailey found himself all alone in front of Backstrom after a pass from center Mikhail Grabovski, putting the Islanders up 4-1.

“It was close to the end of the period and at the time gives you a little more cushion, but it didn’t really make a difference in the game after that,” said Bailey, who had missed his team’s two previous games with a lower-body injury. “They kept coming and we didn‘t. We’re more upset with the way we played, not the way them came at us. We should be able to handle that and come right back at them. We’ve got some things to clean up.”

Koivu, the Wild captain, made it 4-2 early in the third period, taking the puck from behind the net and firing a wrist shot through a screen past Johnson’s glove. Haula made it 4-3 past the midway point of the third, banking a spinning shot off Hickey’s skate and past Johnson.

NOTES: Islanders C Casey Cizikas did not accompany the team on its two-game road trip and was out of their lineup for just the second time this season on Tuesday. He left the Islanders’ home loss to the Blues on Saturday in the third period after taking an errant stick to the head. He is officially listed as having an upper-body injury. ... A pair of Minnesota Vikings WRs -- Adam Thelen and Cordarrelle Patterson -- were introduced before the game and led the crowd in the “Let’s Play Hockey” cheer that begins every Wild home game. ... The Wild next head out on a three-game road trip in which they will visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday and the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 16. The Islanders wrap up their two-game Midwestern road swing on Thursday when they visit the St. Louis Blues.