Preview: Jets at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche return home from a winless road trip to begin a seven-game homestand Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets. Colorado opened its three-game trek with shootout losses at Los Angeles and San Jose but was thoroughly embarrassed in a 7-2 loss at Chicago on Friday. The Avalanche have fared better at home of late, going 2-0-1 in their last three contests at Pepsi Center.

Winnipeg hopes its recent offensive outburst is a sign of things to come. The Jets recorded a season high in goals with a 6-4 home triumph over Minnesota on Friday, as Blake Wheeler scored his second of the contest midway through the third period to snap a tie. Colorado won both of the previous meetings between the Central Division rivals, including a 4-3 shootout decision on Dec. 12.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RDS2, TSN (Winnipeg), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE JETS (17-18-5): Despite breaking out at home on Friday, Winnipeg has struggled offensively on the road. The Jets have been held to three goals or fewer in each of their last six games away from home, going 2-4-0 in that span. Ondrej Pavelec hopes to be back in net Sunday after earning himself a seat on the bench against Minnesota by allowing three goals on six shots.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (23-11-3): Matt Duchene had his five-game point streak halted Friday as he was kept off the scoresheet for just the second time in eight contests. The center has collected four goals and nine assists in that span. Defenseman Ryan Wilson returned to the lineup against Chicago and saw 21:25 of ice time after missing 22 games with a back injury.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg Ds Zach Bogosian (flu) and Mark Stuart (lower body) are questionable after sitting out Friday’s contest.

2. Pavelec is just 1-6-1 with a 4.10 goals-against average in his last nine games.

3. Friday’s game was the 300th of Duchene’s NHL career. He has 98 goals and 129 assists.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Jets 1