Preview: Jets at Avalanche

After falling to the Central Division leader, the Colorado Avalanche look to rebound when they host one of the cellar dwellers in the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Colorado saw its four-game winning streak come to an end with a 2-1 setback to St. Louis on Saturday. PA Parenteau scored the lone goal for the Avalanche, who lost United States Olympian Paul Stastny to a back injury in the first minute of the contest.

“Obviously, Paulie is a huge part of our team,” rookie Nathan MacKinnon said. “I thought as a unit, our line could’ve been better.” The top overall pick of the draft, MacKinnon saw his 13-game point streak come to a halt - the best such streak in NHL history for an 18-year-old. Winnipeg also fell to defeat on Saturday as it dropped its third straight despite unleashing 49 shots in a 5-3 setback to Ottawa.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE JETS (30-28-7): Blake Wheeler has torched the Avalanche this season, collecting four goals and two assists in three games - including a crushing tally 4:58 into overtime in a 2-1 victory on Dec. 29. Wheeler has been held off the scoresheet in the last three contests, however. Captain Andrew Ladd hasn’t been as quiet as he has netted three goals and set up another in his last four games.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (41-18-5): Matt Duchene notched an assist Saturday to extend his point streak to a career-high seven games. Duchene, who has scored three goals and set up eight others during that run, scored in Colorado’s 3-2 victory over Winnipeg on Oct. 27. The former first-round pick also recorded two goals and an assist in a 4-3 shootout triumph over the Jets on Dec. 12.

OVERTIME

1. Colorado LW Ryan O‘Reilly is riding a six-game point streak (three goals, seven assists).

2. Winnipeg G Ondrej Pavelec has stopped 140-of-150 shots to post a 3-1-1 career mark versus the Avalanche.

3. Colorado is 0-for-5 on the power play in its last two games after a torrid 7-for-16 stretch over the previous four.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Jets 3