Preview: Jets at Avalanche

The Winnipeg Jets attempt to extend their point streak to eight games when they visit the struggling Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Winnipeg improved to 5-0-2 since falling in regulation to St. Louis on Nov. 23 with a 5-2 triumph at Dallas on Tuesday as rookie Adam Lowry scored twice in a 2:19 span in the second period to snap a tie. Another victory during the Jets’ current run came against Colorado on Friday, when Bryan Little registered his second career hat trick and added an assist.

That defeat was the third of a slide that reached four games for the Avalanche on Tuesday, when they were blanked 3-0 by Nashville in the opener of their three-game homestand. Calvin Pickard made 33 saves after being recalled from Lake Erie of the American Hockey League due to an injury to Semyon Varlamov, who aggravated a groin issue during practice the previous day. Winnipeg also won its first meeting of the season with Colorado, posting a 2-1 overtime victory at home on Oct. 26 as Little scored at 4:35 of the extra session.

ABOUT THE JETS (15-9-5): Winnipeg will be without Evander Kane, who will finish serving the two-game suspension he received for a hit from behind on Anaheim’s Clayton Stoner in Sunday’s overtime loss. The 23-year-old left wing has scored only four goals in 20 games this season and has not tallied since netting a pair against Columbus on Nov. 25, a span of five contests. Backup Michael Hutchinson has gone 6-0-2 since losing in regulation at Los Angeles in his season debut, allowing fewer than three goals in each of the eight games.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (9-13-6): Varlamov missed six games with his groin injury before returning to start contests at Calgary and Winnipeg on consecutive days last week. The 26-year-old Russian is expected to miss several weeks this time, according to coach Patrick Roy. Right wing Borna Rendulic made his debut on Tuesday, becoming the first player born and trained in Croatia to appear in an NHL game.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg’s Dustin Byfuglien, who has returned to defense due to the team’s rash of injuries on the blue line, has collected four goals and three assists during his five-game point streak.

2. Colorado has struggled within its own division, going 1-5-2 against rivals from the Central.

3. The Jets begin a four-game homestand Saturday against Anaheim.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Jets 1