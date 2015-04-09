Preview: Jets at Avalanche

The Winnipeg Jets can clinch the second postseason berth in franchise history when they conclude a three-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. The Jets have a three-point lead over Los Angeles for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference and could gain entry into the playoffs by either posting their fourth straight win or if the Kings fall in regulation to Calgary on Thursday.

With its lone postseason appearance coming in 2006-07 when the franchise was known as the Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg inched closer to the playoffs with a 1-0 victory over St. Louis on Tuesday. Ondrej Pavelec continued his sizzling play by following up his 32-save performance in a 2-0 triumph over Minnesota on Monday by turning aside all 30 shots he faced versus the Blues. Pavelec hasn’t had much trouble with the Avalanche, improving to 5-1-2 lifetime by making 25 saves in a 5-3 victory on Feb. 8.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE JETS (42-26-12): Bryan Little has scored five goals and set up two others to help Winnipeg post a 3-0-1 record versus its division rival this season. Little tallied in overtime in a 2-1 victory on Oct. 26 and also scored the game-winning goal in the last meeting. Captain Andrew Ladd has collected three goals and three assists in the season series but is mired in a season-high 10-game streak without a tally.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (37-31-12): What a difference a season makes as Colorado followed up its Central Division-winning campaign by missing the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. Jarome Iginla hardly is to blame as the veteran scored his team-leading 27th goal in the Avalanche’s 3-2 triumph over Nashville on Tuesday. The 37-year-old, who is one point shy of captain Gabriel Landeskog for the club lead in that department, has scored three goals and set up two others against the Jets this season.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg RW Chris Thorburn scored early in the second period on Tuesday, marking his first goal since Feb. 14.

2. Colorado C Joey Hishon scored his first career goal on Tuesday while playing in his 11th game since being recalled from Lake Erie of the American Hockey League.

3. Jets D Dustin Byfuglien will miss the final contest of his four-game suspension for a cross-check to the head of New York Rangers F J.T. Miller on March 31.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Jets 2