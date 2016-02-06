Preview: Jets at Avalanche

As if the struggling Winnipeg Jets do not have enough going against them, they will face an old nemesis Saturday as they begin a stretch of eight of their next 10 games on the road against the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado’s Semyon Varlamov, who has not played since Jan. 23 due to a legal matter, has posted a 1.67 goals-against average in beating the Jets three times this season.

“I skated (Friday) morning with the goalie coach and a few guys out there on the ice and I feel really good,” Varlamov told reporters Friday, three days after a jury awarded him $126,000. “I’m ready to play.” Colorado enters Saturday in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference while the Jets’ playoff hopes continue to slip away after a disheartening 5-3 home loss to Carolina on Friday. Winnipeg gave up four first-period goals before battling back to pull within one but lost for the fifth time in six games. All-Star defenseman Dustin Byfuglien has scored seven goals in his last eight games for the Jets, who trail Nashville by nine points for the second wild card in the West.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Winnipeg), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE JETS (22-26-3): Byfuglien’s third-period tally gave him the team lead in goals (16) and extended his goal-scoring streak to four games. Nikolaj Ehlers has recorded four goals and four assists during his six-game point streak for the Jets, who showed plenty of fight in the final two periods Friday after an ugly opening session. Michael Hutchinson could be in line to start Saturday after relieving rookie Connor Hellebuyck five minutes into Friday’s contest and stopping 21-of-23 shots.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (27-23-4): Varlamov is 19-12-3 with a 2.59 GAA and .918 save percentage in 35 games, and looks to settle Colorado as Calvin Pickard has allowed 15 goals in losing four of his last five starts. Colorado yielded 44 shots in Thursday’s 4-3 loss to Dallas, leading coach Patrick Roy to lament the amount of pressure opponents are putting on his team’s defense. Nathan MacKinnon played in his 200th NHL game, recording an assist to move into a tie with Matt Duchene for the team lead at 42 points.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg had scored a power-play goal in three straight games before going 0-for-2 Friday.

2. The Avalanche came away with a point Thursday but nonetheless were frustrated by several missed opportunities, including MacKinnon missing Colorado’s first penalty shot since 2011.

3. The Jets are 6-13-1 against Central Division opposition, being outscored 67-45 and allowing 18 power-play goals.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Jets 3