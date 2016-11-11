Preview: Jets at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche attempt to break out of their offensive funk Friday as they continue their four-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets. Colorado has been unable to produce of late, scoring two goals in a loss to Arizona in the opener of its string at home on Tuesday after netting fewer than two in each of its previous four contests this month.

Nathan MacKinnon could be heating up as he ended his 10-game drought Tuesday with his first goal since the season opener versus Dallas. Winnipeg will be concluding a set of back-to-back road games — and stretch of five of six away from home — after edging the Coyotes 3-2 on Thursday. The Jets have not had as much trouble offensively, producing 21 goals over their last five games. Winnipeg boasts the NHL's leading scorer in Mark Scheifele, who notched his team-best 10th assist Thursday to raise his point total to a league-high 19.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE JETS (7-7-1): Scheifele, who registered a career-high 61 points last season, is riding a four-game streak during which he has collected four goals and six assists. Rookie Patrik Laine also is on a hot streak as he has recorded five goals and three assists during his four-game run. The 18-year-old Finn, who picked up an assist against Arizona, leads the NHL with 11 tallies.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (5-7-0): Semyon Varlamov is expected to be in net Friday looking to snap his personal five-game losing streak. The 28-year-old Russian has allowed four or more goals four times during his slide but limited Winnipeg to one in a 1-0 home loss Oct. 28. Matt Duchene leads the team with 11 points (club-high six goals) and has recorded at least one in three straight games and five of his last six.

1. Avalanche C Joe Colborne has notched just one assist since recording a hat trick in his debut with the team in the season opener.

2. Winnipeg RW Nikolaj Ehlers also is on a four-game point streak that has seen him register two goals and six assists.

3. Two of Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog's three goals this season have been game-winners while both of RW Rene Bourque's tallies have come on the power play.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Jets 2