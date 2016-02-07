Jets 4, Avalanche 2

DENVER - Right winger Drew Stafford had two goals and an assist, left winger Andrew Ladd also scored, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Saturday night.

Goaltender Michael Hutchinson had 32 saves in his first start in five weeks and center Mathieu Perreault also had a goal for the Jets (23-26-3).

Winnipeg had lost five of their last six, including a 5-3 setback at home to Carolina on Friday night.

Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov made 35 saves in his first game in two weeks. He was occupied with a civil suit filed against him by his former girlfriend that resolved in his favor Tuesday.

Centers Matt Duchene and Mikhail Grigorenko had goals for Colorado (27-24-4), which fell behind Nashville into the second wild card in the Western Conference.

The Jets carried a 3-2 lead into the third period and Colorado made a push midway through. It led to an odd-man rush for Winnipeg, and Perreault beat Varlamov at 9:17.

Things got physical after Perreault’s goal. Officials doled out 44 minutes of penalties in the final 9:30, including two fighting majors and two misconducts.

Grigorenko gave Colorado a 1-0 lead when he knocked in right winger Jarome Iginla’s rebound at 5:40 of the first period. It was Grigorenko’s fourth goal of the season and Colorado’s first power-play goal in its last seven home games.

The Jets tied it at 18:07 of the first period when Ladd’s sharp-angle shot went off Varlamov and in for his 13th goal of the season.

Winnipeg went ahead 2-1 when center Mark Scheifele stole the puck behind the net and fed Stafford in front of the net, who beat Varlamov at 2:54 of the second period.

Stafford made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 10:37 of the second, his 16th goal of the season. Colorado coach Patrick Roy challenged the call, but it was upheld on review. Roy argued the review and the Avalanche were given a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Duchene got one back with a goal similar to Ladd‘s. His shot snuck between Hutchinson and the post at 14:12 of the second period for his team-leading 24th goal of the season.

NOTES: Avalanche RW Jack Skille sustained a concussion in the third period of Thursday’s overtime loss to Dallas and missed his first game of the season. Skille has seven goals and five assists in his first season with Colorado. ... Jets G Connor Hellebuyck had started 12 consecutive games and 23 of the past 26 before backing up Michael Hutchinson on Saturday. ... Colorado shook up its lineup, changing line pairings and switching out defensemen. D Andrew Bodnarchuk was in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for eight of the previous 10 games. D Zach Redmond was a healthy scratch. ... Winnipeg RW Anthony Peluso was scratched for the third straight game. He has one goal and three assists in 27 games for the Jets.