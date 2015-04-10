Jets earn point against Colorado, clinch playoffs

DENVER -- There were nothing but smiles, hugs and celebrations in the Winnipeg Jets locker room.

No one could tell they actually lost 1-0 in a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche.

It didn’t matter, the team was heading to the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons.

“It’s the happiest I’ve ever seen after a loss,” captain Andrew Ladd said. “I don’t think we wanted to get in that way but you take it any way you can.”

Goaltender Reto Berra tried to spoil the night for the Jets with a season-high 41 saves. His first career shutout delayed Winnipeg’s fate for a few minutes, but the Jets clinched the last playoff spot when defending champion Los Angeles lost 3-1 at Calgary.

The Jets came off the ice and watched the last few minutes. When the Flames scored an insurance goal in the final minute, the locker room celebrated.

“What a feeling,” right wing Blake Wheeler said. “The way we’ve been playing, the way we’ve been pushing, we were due to get some help. Much appreciated.”

Centers Ryan O‘Reilly and Matt Duchene scored in the shootout to give Colorado its second straight win. The Avalanche, relegated to the role of spoiler, finishes the season against Chicago on Saturday.

“I am very proud of them the way that they handled the situation,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “It would be very easy for them to shut down. This is a special group, a group that I told you all year long they care, they want to do well and they just showed you that exactly in (the past) two games.”

Goaltender Ondrej Pavelec had 21 saves but didn’t make one in the shootout. Despite the loss he extended his shutout streak to 187 minutes, 5 seconds, and got his team to the brink of the playoffs with shutouts in Minnesota and St. Louis on Monday and Tuesday.

“That’s how you win this time of year,” Wheeler said. “You need good goaltending, and he’s been unbelievable for us.”

The Jets last made the playoffs in 2006-07 when the franchise was known as the Atlanta Thrashers. The team moved to Winnipeg before the 2011-12 season.

This will be the first time the city hosts and NHL playoff game since 1996, the year before the original Winnipeg Jets moved to Phoenix and became the Coyotes.

“Finally,” Pavelec said. “Finally we did it. The last couple of years I’ve been standing here at this time and I’ve been saying we weren’t good enough, so finally I can say that we made it and it’s a good feeling. A really good feeling.”

The Avalanche are playing out the string in a frustrating season. Before the game general manager Joe Sakic spoke about the disappointment of missing the playoffs a year after earning 112 points and winning the Central Division. He said the team never recovered from its slow start.

“Last year, we know we weren’t as good as 112 points,” he said. “This year, I think we’re a better than what we’ve performed.”

Pavelec didn’t need to do much to extend his shutout streak. He came into Thursday on the heels of two straight shutouts and 122:05 of game time without allowing a goal. Colorado managed just 11 shots through the first two periods.

Pavelec earned his third straight shutout despite losing in the shootout.

“Their goalie stood on his head and our goaltender did too,” Ladd said. “Three shutouts in a row is pretty good.”

Berra, the shaky backup who played sparingly since early December, turned in his best performance of the season.

“The whole season was sometimes tough,” Berra said. “I went through tough times but it’s only my second year here so I still have a lot to learn. Overall, I‘m happy I have good form right now.”

Jets coach Paul Maurice was behind the bench for his 1,200th career game.

NOTES: Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien sat out the last game of a four-game suspension for cross-checking New York Rangers C J.T. Miller on March 31. ... Avalanche RW Daniel Briere returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a foot injury. He was hurt blocking a shot in a loss to Calgary on March 23. Briere replaced RW Dennis Everberg, who suffered a shoulder injury in the second period of Tuesday’s win over Nashville. ... Jets D Toby Enstrom missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said G Semyon Varlamov will start Saturday’s regular-season finale against Chicago.