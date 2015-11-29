Duchene stays hot, leads Avs past Jets

DENVER - Matt Duchene’s name has been thrown around in trade rumors, but the Colorado Avalanche have no interest in moving the young center.

He showed why Saturday night.

Duchene continued his torrid stretch with a goal and two assists, and the Avalanche jumped out to a big lead before holding on to beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3.

Left winger Gabriel Landeskog also had a goal and an assist, and goaltender Semyon Varlamov rebounded from a tough game Wednesday to stop 25 shots as the Avalanche won for just the third time in 10 home games.

“Home ice hasn’t been good enough and that’s a big part of our record, what it is,” Landeskog said. “You have to be a good team at home and be at least .500 on the road. We have to start winning games on home ice.”

After a slow start to the season Duchene has come on strong. He has 18 points in the last 12 games and set a franchise record with 11 goals in November.

“Anytime you’re among some of the names that have played in this organization it’s nice,” said Duchene, who leads Colorado with 12 goals. “The little changes I made since the start of the season, and I‘m playing with two amazing hockey players in Gabe and Nate (MacKinnon), they make it easier for me.”

Center Carl Soderberg, left winger Blake Comeau and right winger Chris Wagner also had goals.

Wagner’s goal at 2:48 of the third period gave the Avalanche a 4-2 lead but defenseman Jacob Trouba scored on at 10:54 to get the Jets within one again.

Goalie Michael Hutchinson, who had 20 saves, came off for an extra skater with 1:10 left but Trouba drew a tripping minor.

Hutchinson again went off for an extra skater and Duchene scored into the empty net with 17 seconds left.

“It just feels like it always has to be the hard way for us but I like what I‘m seeing,” coach Patrick Roy said. “I like the resilience of our guys.”

Trouba finished with a goal and an assist, while left winger Andrew Ladd and right winger Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets, who were playing their 11th road game since Oct. 31.

Comeau gave Colorado a 1-0 lead when he stole the puck from defenseman Adam Pardy at center ice and beat Hutchinson on a breakaway at 6:35 of the first period. It was his third goal of the season.

Landeskog made it 2-0 with his seventh goal, at 11:01 of the first. Defenseman Francois Beauchemin’s shot went off the backboard and came out to the slot, and Landeskog backhanded past a screened Hutchinson.

“We didn’t have the legs we needed to compete at that level in the first period,” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. “It’s still not a lopsided period but we gave up a couple of good chances and they scored on them. They certainly were in control of the game but it wasn’t a first period.”

Winnipeg came out flying to start the second, but the Avalanche struck first.

Soderberg got behind the Jets’ defensemen, took a pass from Duchene and slid a backhander between Hutchinson’s skate and the post at 5:55. It was his fourth score of the season.

Winnipeg got two back before the end of the period. The Jets made it 3-1 when Trouba’s shot from the point went off an Avalanche stick and then Ladd’s body into the net at 9:05. Ladd got credit for his sixth goal.

Wheeler cut the deficit to 3-2 when he scored a short-handed goal at 13:37. It was his ninth goal of the season.

“We were playing on their end for most of the third period,” Trouba said. “That’s where we want to be. We just got to do that for 60 minutes.”

NOTES: Avalanche C John Mitchell missed his sixth straight game with an oblique injury. He missed four games early in November with the same injury. ... Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice would not reveal his starting goaltender at the morning skate before picking Michael Hutchinson over rookie Connor Hellebuyck. Maurice did say he wants to keep both sharp for action. “I‘m going to put both these goaltenders in a position to succeed for an extended period of time,” he said. “We want both of these guys to seize the opportunity to be in a position to do that.” ... Avalanche D Brad Stuart (back) missed his eighth straight game. ... Jets G Ondrej Pavelec missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury.