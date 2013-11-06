Preview: Jets at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have collected points in 11 of their last 12 games heading into Wednesday’s tilt with the visiting Winnipeg Jets. The Blackhawks, who defeated the Jets en route to an 8-1-3 mark in that stretch, made a trip to the White House Monday to be honored for their Stanley Cup title in June. Winnipeg comes in after ending a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over Detroit on Monday.

The Jets matched a season high with 47 shots against the Red Wings without their second-leading goal-scorer Evander Kane (lower-body injury). Chicago scored three times in the second period to post a 5-1 victory at Winnipeg on Saturday, extending its win streak over the franchise to five. The Blackhawks are near the top of the league in scoring (3.33) and their power play is perking along at 25 percent (7-for-28) over the last eight contests.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN, CSN Chicago-Plus

ABOUT THE JETS (6-8-2): Al Montoya made 26 saves against Detroit and coach Claude Noel said he would consider going back to him over No. 1 goalie Ondrej Pavelec, who has struggled at times. The line of former Blackhawk Michael Frolik, Mark Scheifele and Matt Halischuk stepped up to combine for five points against the Red Wings on Monday. With fellow defensemen Jacob Trouba, Mark Stuart and Paul Postma out with injuries, the Jets claimed Keaton Ellerby on waivers from Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (9-2-4): Chicago are second in the league in average shots on goal and registered 44 on Sunday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary at home. The Blackhawks have been balanced offensively as Patrick Kane leads the way with eight goals and is tied with captain Jonathan Toews at 13 points while Marian Hossa has 12. Veteran center Michal Handzus has missed the last five games with a hand injury and 22-year-old center Brandon Pirri has been solid with added responsibility.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg is 1-of-37 on the power play over the last 11 games while Chicago’s penalty-killing unit is the worst in the league (73.2 percent).

2. Chicago LW Brandon Saad collected four points in the first two games and has totaled four in 13 games since.

3. Bryan Little leads the Jets in scoring with 13 points and captain Andrew Ladd has 12.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Jets 2