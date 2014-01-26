Preview: Jets at Blackhawks

The Winnipeg Jets attempt to continue their surge when they visit the slumping Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. Winnipeg rebounded from a shutout loss at San Jose with a 5-4 overtime triumph over Toronto at home on Saturday. The Jets allowed a 4-1 lead to slip away but improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Paul Maurice when Dustin Byfuglien scored at 2:44 of the extra session.

Winnipeg may be catching Chicago at just the right time as the reigning Stanley Cup champion has dropped two straight games (0-1-1) and won only four of its 11 contests this month (4-2-5). After dropping a 5-4 shootout decision at Detroit on Wednesday, the Blackhawks nearly were blanked in Minnesota the following night before Patrick Kane solved Darcy Kuemper with 32 seconds remaining in the third period. Chicago won each of its first three meetings with Winnipeg, outscoring the Jets 15-5.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), CSN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE JETS (24-24-5): Blake Wheeler scored his team-leading 19th goal on Saturday and added an assist for his third two-point performance in five games. With 41 points, Wheeler is three behind team leader Bryan Little, who also notched a goal and an assist against Toronto for his fourth two-point effort in seven contests. Winnipeg returns home for a pair of contests before beginning a four-game road trip that leads into the Olympic break.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (32-9-12): Chicago will be playing its last game at the United Center until March 4. The club takes to the road for six games prior to the Olympic break and resumes play in New York against the Rangers on Feb. 27 before facing Pittsburgh at Soldier Field on March 1 as part of the NHL Stadium Series. Kane, who will be playing in his 500th NHL game on Sunday, has collected six goals and seven assists in eight career contests against the Atlanta Thrashers/Jets.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago hasn’t lost to the Jets franchise since Oct. 27, 2007, winning each of the last seven meetings.

2. Winnipeg rookie C Mark Scheifele has collected nine points in his last nine contests.

3. Blackhawks D Duncan Keith, who sat out Thursday’s game due to illness, is expected to face the Jets.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Jets 1