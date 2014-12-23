Preview: Jets at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks showed why they are sitting atop the Central Division during a 24-hour stretch over the weekend. After dropping a nine-round shootout in Columbus on Saturday night, Chicago learned that longtime assistant equipment manager Clint Reif passed away Sunday morning, hours before they skated to a 4-0 victory over Toronto. The win boosted the Blackhawks’ record to 14-2-1 over their last 17 entering Tuesday’s home game versus the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg arrives in town after blowing a two-goal, third-period lead before falling in overtime to the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, but it has collected points in 11 of their last 12 games (7-1-4). The Jets have won their last two against the Blackhawks, including a 1-0 victory in Chicago on Nov. 1. That marked one of the few blemishes at the United Center for the Blackhawks, who have won eight straight and are 11-1-1 in their last 13 at home.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), CSN Plus Chicago

ABOUT THE JETS (17-10-7): Forward Mathieu Perreault signed a three-year, $9 million deal to join Winnipeg in the offseason and appeared to be buckling under the weight of the contract, failing to score in his first 19 games. Perreault has since turned things around with six goals in his last 14, including one in each of the last two contests, and is riding a seven-game point streak. ”He’s definitely creative and he sees the ice pretty good,“ linemate Michael Frolik said. ”He’s a good play-maker. He’s getting more confident as the season has gone on.”

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (23-9-2): Patrick Kane has sparked the recent tear with 12 goals and 14 assists in the past 18 games and has four tallies and six assists during a six-game point streak. Patrick Sharp is starting to find his form after missing five weeks due to a lower-body injury, collecting three assists Sunday to give him two goals and five points in his last four. Corey Crawford, who absorbed the loss in Saturday’s shootout in his return from an eight-game absence, is expected to make the start after Antti Raanta blanked the Maple Leafs.

OVERTIME

1. Kane has six goals and seven assists in 10 games versus Winnipeg.

2. Jets D Dustin Byfuglien has three goals and four assists in eight games since he was shifted from forward to the blue line.

3. Chicago’s top-ranked penalty kill has snuffed out 35-of-37 short-handed situations in the past 15 games.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Jets 2