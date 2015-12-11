Preview: Jets at Blackhawks

Patrick Kane attempts to extend his point streak to 25 games when the Chicago Blackhawks begin a four-game homestand Friday against the Winnipeg Jets. Kane scored his 18th goal of the season in Thursday’s 5-1 loss in Nashville, extending his franchise record to 24.

The superstar leads the NHL with 44 points and has been kept off the scoresheet in only two of his 29 games. Winnipeg posted its third win in four games Thursday, a 6-4 home triumph over Columbus in which it never trailed. Mathieu Perreault recorded a goal and three assists while Drew Stafford and defenseman Dustin Byfuglien each netted a tally and set up two others as the Jets extended their home winning streak to three games. Winnipeg’s lone loss in its last four contests was a 3-1 setback at Chicago on Sunday, which evened the season series after the Jets defeated the Blackhawks at home on Oct. 29 by the same score.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE JETS (14-13-2): Mark Scheifele scored his team-leading 11th goal Thursday, leaving him four shy of the career high he set in 82 games last season. The 22-year-old center has tallied in three of his last four contests. Blake Wheeler’s goal against the Blue Jackets gave him a team-high 28 points - and one in seven of his last eight games.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (15-10-4): Artem Anisimov is second on the team with 11 goals but has scored only one in his last six contests. Jonathan Toews has one assist over his last seven games. Defenseman Duncan Keith notched an assist on Kane’s goal Thursday, giving him a point in seven of his last eight contests.

OVERTIME

1. Kane, who has recorded a goal in five of his last six games, has collected 15 tallies and 23 assists during his point streak.

2. Winnipeg G Connor Hellebuyck has won each of his first four NHL starts.

3. Half of Kane’s goals this season have come on the power play.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Jets 1