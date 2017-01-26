Preview: Jets at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are among the most successful teams in the NHL this season, but 20 percent of their regulation losses came against the struggling Winnipeg Jets. The Blackhawks try again Thursday at home against a Winnipeg team that has allowed only two goals in three victories over Chicago, and the Jets can use a victory entering the All-Star break after back-to-back home defeats.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck backstopped those three wins but sat out the past four games in favor of veteran Ondrej Pavelec, who has not settled the Jets’ shaky situation in goal. The Blackhawks squandered a three-goal lead Tuesday in a 5-2 home loss to Tampa Bay, allowing four goals in the final period. Center Jonathan Toews followed up a four-point performance in Sunday’s victory over Vancouver with a goal and an assist Tuesday. The Blackhawks are two points behind Minnesota for the Central Division lead.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE JETS (22-25-4): Rookie forward Patrik Laine returned from a concussion Tuesday, recording an assist in 21:52 of ice time. Center Mark Scheifele (46 points) was tied for eighth in the league in points through Tuesday's games, while forward Nikolaj Ehlers (43 points) was tied for 14th. Pavelec allowed 13 goals in four games, seven in consecutive losses to Anaheim and San Jose.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (30-15-5): Forwards Patrick Kane (48 points) and Artemi Panarin (44 points) ranked fifth and 13th in scoring. Defenseman Duncan Keith snapped a five-game pointless streak with Chicago’s second goal Tuesday. Scott Darling, who allowed one goal or fewer in seven of his last 11 starts, gets the call after Corey Crawford started the past two games.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg placed F Mathieu Perreault (upper-body injury) on injured reserve Wednesday, calling up D Brian Strait from Manitoba of the AHL.

2. Chicago C Marcus Kruger, out since Dec. 30 with a hand injury, is expected to play Thursday.

3. The Jets were 27th in the NHL on the penalty kill (76.8 percent), while the Blackhawks were 28th (75.8 percent).

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Jets 2