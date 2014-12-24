Jets get off to quick start in win over Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Winnipeg Jets left winger Andrew Ladd knew how difficult it would be for him and his teammates to earn a win at the United Center on Tuesday night.

After all, Ladd won a Stanley Cup as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010. He watched back then as many visiting teams took the ice, only to be overpowered by Chicago’s skilled players and screaming fans.

“The place is rocking, especially after the anthem,” Ladd said. “We wanted to have a good start.”

Mission accomplished. Crowd subdued.

The Jets scored three goals in the first period en route to a 5-1 win against the Blackhawks. Center Mathieu Perreault scored twice for the Jets (18-10-7), who won for the second time this season in Chicago.

The Blackhawks (23-10-2) lost in regulation for only the third time in the past 18 games. They lost on home ice for the first time since Nov. 7.

”Tonight was a letdown,“ Blackhawks right winger Kris Versteeg said. ”You want to channel your energy in the right direction and do the best you can.

“The guys have been extremely professional about everything and trying to be ready and try to get as prepared as you can, but today we just fell flat.”

On the other hand, Jets goaltender Michael Hutchinson looked particularly sharp. The 24-year-old netminder turned aside 38 of 39 shots to improve to 8-2-2 with a .944 save percentage.

Hutchinson deflected credit to his teammates, who tallied seven takeaways and 18 blocked shots.

“They had some good chances, but a lot of them didn’t even get to the net,” Hutchinson said. “Our ‘D’ did a good job of intercepting their passes and disrupting it enough to where they couldn’t get a shot off.”

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford allowed three goals on 13 shots before he was pulled in the first period. Antti Raanta stopped 11 of 12 shots in relief.

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said the lopsided loss was an aberration rather than a trend. His team will part ways for a three-day holiday break before reconvening Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.

“We didn’t have much going for us across the board early and often,” Quenneville said. “Dig a 3-0 or 4-0 (deficit) against you, you’re not going to win many games. But all year long, I think we’ve been in every hockey game except for tonight.”

The Jets opened the scoring on a wrist shot by Perreault with 10:56 remaining in the first period. Perreault extended his point streak to eight games with the goal, which was set up by a backhand pass from right winger Michael Frolik.

Winnipeg increased its lead to 2-0 when center Bryan Little ripped a wrist shot from the right circle with 6:42 remaining in the first period. Little’s shot deflected off of the stick of Blackhawks defenseman Johnny Oduya and beat Crawford glove side.

Jets right winger Anthony Peluso chased Crawford when he punched in a loose puck with 4:30 to go in the first period to make it 3-0. Fellow fourth-line forwards Jim Slater and Chris Thorburn assisted on the play, which snapped a 46-game goal-scoring drought for Peluso.

Perreault made it 4-0 with a power-play goal with 11:44 remaining in the second period. His rising wrist shot marked his second goal of the game and his eighth of the season.

Jets coach Paul Maurice said he was proud of Perreault, an undersized forward at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds.

“He works so hard,” Maurice said. “I think that’s the big part. He’s not a big man, he just fights for every puck, and then when he scores, the guys appreciate that even more.”

The Blackhawks broke through with a breakaway goal by right winger Marian Hossa with 7:55 remaining in the second period. Hossa received a stretch pass from left winger Brandon Saad and chipped a shot past Hutchinson to trim the deficit to 4-1.

Jets right winger Blake Wheeler sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 4:43 remaining in the third period.

NOTES: Blackhawks C Brad Richards took part in Tuesday’s morning skate but missed his second consecutive game because of an upper-body injury. The 14-year veteran is expected to return for Chicago’s next game Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. ... Jets coach Paul Maurice has alternated between G Michael Hutchinson and G Ondrej Pavelec as the team’s starter for each of the past 13 games. ... Blackhawks D Tim Erixon was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. ... Winnipeg played its third game in a row without its top four defensemen: Zach Bogosian, Toby Enstrom, Jacob Trouba and Mark Stuart. All four players are sidelined because of lower-body injuries. ... Blackhawks G Corey Crawford leads all goaltenders in NHL All-Star voting, the league announced Tuesday. Meanwhile, Blackhawks D Duncan Keith leads all defensemen in voting.