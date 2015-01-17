Hutchinson strong as Jets down Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Winnipeg Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson is becoming as popular as the flu or two feet of snow in Chicago.

For the third straight time this season, all at the United Center, Hutchinson frustrated the host Chicago Blackhawks yet again Friday as the Jets claimed a 4-2 victory.

Bolstered by three third-period goals, including a pair within 28 seconds of each other that broke open a 1-1 tie, Hutchinson and the Jets kept Chicago from mounting a late rally.

Hutchinson stopped 31 of Chicago’s 33 shots as Winnipeg, which has now won four of its last five games, improved to 24-14-8 overall.

”This was as good a character win as we’ve had since I’ve been here,“ Jets coach Paul Maurice said. ”It’s not a tough schedule, it’s a brutal schedule. Six games in nine nights from the West Coast, back to Winnipeg, down to Dallas (Thursday night).

“It was a game like the way we play. It wasn’t all pretty. But they fought for every puck and battled and blocked shots and did all of the things that they’ve been doing all year.”

Related Coverage Preview: Jets at Blackhawks

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford (17-9-2) stopped 31 of Winnipeg’s 35 shots as the Blackhawks lost for the fourth time in seven games and fell to 28-14-2.

The game had been a 1-1 tie from midway through the first period until 9:31 of the third period when Jets center Bryan Little scored his team-leading 17th goal of the season on the power play.

Then, 28 seconds later, right winger Chris Thorburn tipped in a wrist shot from left winger Adam Lowry to give the Jets a two-goal edge and Thorburn his third tally of the season.

“I thought we did a good job, obviously,” Little said. “The schedule has been tough lately and we have some guys that are banged up and guys that are tired. We really came together and sucked it up for 60 minutes tonight and played hard.”

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville was somewhat suprised by the whole turn of events.

”I don’t know if I‘m disappointed,“ he said. ”I thought we were better than the first two games against them here. I thought we were more competitive and had some good chances to score.

“(It was a) 1-1 hockey game and then it was suddenly 2-on-1 and it’s in our net. Ensuing shift they go up by two, so that was the hockey game. We were fine (when it was) 1-1.”

To their credit, even behind 3-1, the Blackhawks made a game of it. Playing in just his eighth game in the NHL, center Teuvo Teravainen scored his first career NHL goal on a wrist shot at 12:43 of the third period.

“It’s a nice feeling, of course, first goal,” Teravainen said. “I‘m happy with that, but I‘m not happy that we lost and we just couldn’t win this tight game.”

Winnipeg wrapped up its scoring with an empty-net goal by left winger Andrew Ladd at 19:31. It was Ladd’s team-leading 17th goal of the season.

Things looked promising early for Chicago, as Blackhawks left winger Brandon Saad picked up a rebound of winger Marian Hossa’s shot and backhanded it past Hutchinson for a quick 1-0 lead just 53 seconds into the game.

It was Saad’s 13th goal of the season, tying him for second-most goals on the team with captain and center Jonathan Toews.

Just under 10 minutes later, Winnipeg tied things up on defenseman Zach Bogosian’s slap shot, his third goal of the season.

NOTES: Chicago’s next home game will be a bit earlier than normal, starting at 6 p.m. ET Sunday. The Blackhawks face the Dallas Stars. ... LW Chris Versteeg missed his sixth straight game with a left hand injury. Before the game, Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said, “(Versteeg) hasn’t started skating yet. One he gets started skating, then we’ll get a better idea how close he is to returning. But he’s a ways away.” Versteeg had surgery after the hand was injured Jan. 1 at Washington. He originally was expected to miss at least a month. ... Healthy scratches in Friday’s game: Versteeg, Tim Erixson and Joakim Nordstrom for the Blackhawks. The Jets sat Paul Postma, TJ Galiardi and Adam Pardy. ... Attendance was 22,051. ... Sunday’s game vs. Dallas will wrap up a four-game homestand for the Blackhawks. They then embark on a seven-game road trip, followed by an eight-game homestand, their longest of the season, from Feb. 9-24.