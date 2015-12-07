Record night for Kane as Blackhawks defeat Jets

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane knew that a 33-year-old franchise record was on the line when he took the ice against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.

“To be honest, I probably thought about it a little too much,” Kane said.

Kane can stop thinking and start celebrating. He earned an assist on an empty-net goal late in the third period to increase his point streak to 22 games, and the Blackhawks held on for a 3-1 win over the Jets.

Bobby Hull applauded from his seat as Kane’s teammates offered congratulations on the bench. Hull garnered a point in 21 consecutive games during the 1971-72 season but said before Sunday’s game that he wanted Kane to break the franchise record.

“It’s not only great for him, it’s great for the entire organization and the people of Chicago to see the likes of Patrick play,” Hull said with a smile. “I’ve never seen a kid handle the puck with such speed and make his feet go with the same speed.”

Chicago’s team speed proved to be too much for Winnipeg. Right winger Marian Hossa scored a goal and collected an assist. Left wingers Teuvo Teravainen and Artemi Panarin also scored for Chicago (14-9-4).

Left winger Chris Thorburn scored the lone goal for the Jets. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Winnipeg (13-13-2).

“The loss is painful,” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. “The harder you play, the more they hurt. But you’ve got to leave the rink believing in what you’re doing, and we’re playing the right way.”

The score was even at 1 when Teravainen gave Chicago the lead 21 seconds into the third period. Teravainen ripped a sharp-angle shot from the right side of the crease for his fifth goal of the season and his first since Nov. 4 against St. Louis.

Teravainen said he saw a small opening and tried to surprise Hutchinson.

“I got the puck from the air and I put it down and tried to shoot right away,” Teravainen said. “It wasn’t the hardest shot, but I just tried to be quick and shoot it.”

Kane earned an assist on Panarin’s empty-net goal with 1:46 to go in the third period to maintain his point streak. He has tallied 13 goals and 23 assists during the streak, which began Oct. 17 against Columbus.

Hull’s support was not lost on Kane.

“He obviously had a tremendous career and scored a lot of goals,” Kane said. “Any time you can put your name with Bobby Hull or Denis Savard or Eddie Olczyk, you’ve got to be doing something right.”

Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 30 of 31 shots to improve to 12-7-2.

Winnipeg goaltender Michael Hutchinson turned aside 29 of 31 shots. He drew the loss after going 4-0-1 in his first five appearances against the Blackhawks.

“I thought we played well,” Hutchinson said. “It’s frustrating to lose that way. I definitely thought I should have had the second goal.”

Chicago opened the scoring when Hossa knocked in a rebound with 2:04 to go in the first period. Defenseman Brent Seabrook hit a fluttering shot from the blue line that Hutchinson could not corral, and Hossa capitalized in front of the net for his fifth goal.

Winnipeg evened the score at 1 when Thorburn roofed a shot against the top of the net with 14:26 remaining in the second period. Thorburn’s shot initially was not ruled a goal, but officials reviewed the play about a minute later and determined that the puck crossed the goal line.

The Blackhawks thought they scored midway through the first period, but officials waved off the goal after a video review determined that center Marcus Kruger kicked the puck past the goal line.

Chicago defenseman Trevor Daley left the game with 9:16 to go in the second period after Thorburn inadvertently kneed him in the head. Daley stayed down on the ice for several minutes before climbing to his skates and leaving slowly under his own power.

“We’ll know more tomorrow,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said.

NOTES: Blackhawks LW Bryan Bickell was recalled from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs on Sunday and returned to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 29. Bickell, 29, scored seven goals and dished seven assists during a 12-game stint in Rockford. ... Jets G Ondrej Pavelec missed his seventh consecutive game because of a lower-body injury. ... Blackhawks LW Brandon Mashinter was a healthy scratch for the first time in 12 games. ... Jets D Adam Pardy was a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game. ... The Arizona Coyotes claimed RW Viktor Tikhonov off waivers from the Blackhawks on Sunday. Tikhonov did not register a point in 11 games with Chicago this season.