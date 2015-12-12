Kane extends streak to 25 games, ‘Hawks beat Jets

CHICAGO -- Center Jonathan Toews smiled and shook his head as he discussed the scoring ability of Chicago Blackhawks teammate Patrick Kane.

Hours earlier, Kane ripped a power-play goal to increase his point streak to 25 games. Kane’s goal capped the scoring in the Blackhawks’ 2-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

“It’s not even surprising anymore,” Toews said. “It’s like you’re just wondering when he’s going to score. He’s automatic. He gets his chance, and he buries it. He makes no mistake.”

The rest of the Blackhawks followed Kane’s mistake-free lead. Chicago (16-10-4) posted its third win in the past four games and improved to 11-3-1 on home ice.

Goaltender Corey Crawford stopped all 25 shots he faced to collect his third shutout of the season and the 15th of his career. Toews also scored on the power play for the Blackhawks.

“I thought it was a good response,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “Scoring early and getting a power-play goal right off the bat certainly put us in a good spot. I thought we continued on and did a lot of good things. Our special teams were excellent tonight.”

Winnipeg (14-14-2) lost to Chicago at the United Center for the second time in six days. The Jets were shut out for the third time this season.

Jets right winger Blake Wheeler said it was difficult for him and his teammates to find open ice.

“Their sticks are probably as good as it gets in the league,” Wheeler said. “They’re not a very physical team, but they skate so well and their sticks are so strong that you think you have maybe more than you do, and then they knock it down and go the other way.”

When Winnipeg did have chances, Crawford was ready. He stopped seven shots in the first period, five in the second period and 13 in the third period as the Jets grew more desperate to score.

“I‘m seeing the puck well,” said Crawford, who improved to 14-7-2 on the season. “I‘m not really thinking out there. I‘m just going out and playing hard.”

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 of 31 shots. He drew his first NHL loss after going 4-0-0 with a 1.71 goals-against average to start his career.

Chicago opened the scoring on a power-play goal by Toews with 15:26 to go in the first period. Toews crashed toward the net and punched in a rebound with a backhand shot for his ninth goal.

Kane increased the Blackhawks’ lead to 2-0 on a power-play goal with 9:24 remaining in the second period. Left winger Teuvo Teravainen fired a cross-ice pass to Kane, who ripped a rising shot above Hellebuyck’s right shoulder for his sixth goal in the past seven games.

A sellout crowd of 22,021 roared for Kane, who has 16 goals and 23 assists during his 25-game point streak. Kane matched Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby for the longest point streak of the past decade and neared the halfway mark of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 51 games.

“It’s one of those things when you realize what elite company you’re in,” Kane said. “When you’re with these great players that have had these great streaks, it definitely humbles you. I obviously feel honored and very fortunate to be involved with names like those. It’s something I‘m trying not to think about too much.”

Chicago finished 2 of 5 on the power play. Winnipeg was 0 of 5 on the man-advantage.

The Jets had an opportunity for a power-play goal late in the first period, but right winger Marian Hossa stripped the puck from defenseman Dustin Byfuglien and raced down the ice to draw a hooking penalty against Byfuglien.

Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said his players needed to be more active on special teams. The Jets entered the game ranked No. 26 in the NHL with a 16.3 percent success rate on the power play.

“Half of it is just quickness,” Maurice said. “Move the puck a little quicker. That’s the stuff that we can fix.”

NOTES: Blackhawks D Trevor Daley returned to the lineup after missing two games because of an upper-body injury. Daley, 32, was injured Sunday when he collided with Winnipeg LW Chris Thorburn. ... Jets D Adam Pardy was a healthy scratch for the fifth consecutive game. ... The Blackhawks reassigned RW Marko Dano to the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL before Friday’s game. Dano, 21, recorded one goal and one assist in 13 games with Chicago. ... Jets LW Andrew Ladd appeared in his 400th game with the franchise on Friday. Ladd is the eighth player in franchise history to reach the milestone. ... Blackhawks LW Ryan Garbutt and D Michal Rozsival were healthy scratches.