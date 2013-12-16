Preview: Jets at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets attempt to extend their point streak to four games when they host the slumping Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Columbus is 2-0-1 over its last three contests, posting victories over New Jersey and the New York Rangers before dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to St. Louis on Saturday. The Blue Jackets scored three times in the first period to take a 3-1 lead, but the Blues chipped away with a tally in each of the next two sessions before captain David Backes scored 22 seconds into overtime.

Winnipeg has lost four of its last five games and each of its last three, including a 6-4 setback against Dallas on Saturday that concluded an 0-2-1 homestand. Blake Wheeler scored twice and Olli Jokinen added a goal and an assist as the Jets battled back from three one-goal deficits before allowing three straight tallies. Columbus posted a 2-1 home victory on Nov. 12, 2011 in the last meeting between the teams.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE JETS (14-15-5): Winnipeg will be without Anthony Peluso, who received a three-game suspension for boarding Dallas defenseman Alex Goligoski in Saturday’s loss. The 24-year-old right wing has recorded one goal and 24 penalty minutes in 16 contests this season. The Jets likely are relieved to be going on the road for two games as they are 0-3-3 in their last six contests at home.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (14-15-4): Mike McKenna made his first NHL start since Nov. 20, 2010 - also against St. Louis while with New Jersey. The 30-year-old has not posted a win since the 2008-09 season as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. McKenna is likely to be in net again as Sergei Bobrovsky (groin) is on injured reserve and Curtis McElhinney is out with a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets C Ryan Johansen has scored a goal in each of his last two contests and has collected four tallies and six assists during his eight-game point streak.

2. Columbus recalled RW Jack Skille from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Sunday, one day after assigning him to the Falcons.

3. Winnipeg RW Blake Wheeler has scored twice in each of his last two games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Jets 2