Preview: Jets at Blue Jackets

Ryan Johansen returned to the Columbus Blue Jackets’ lineup Friday at Washington after missing his team’s first two victories of the season with an illness, and there may be some discord between the All-Star and new head coach John Tortorella. The Blue Jackets host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday one night after Johansen, who did not play the final six minutes of Tortorella’s debut before being sent home for tests, logged 17 minutes in Friday’s 2-1 loss at Washington.

For his part, Johansen told reporters he was “100 percent” after Thursday’s practice, but Tortorella – well known for his candidness and intensity – said Johansen, “struggled through the practice.” The Blue Jackets have been markedly better on defense after losing their first eight games of the season, giving up just six goals in their past three contests. The Jets survived a Chicago offensive onslaught Thursday, winning 3-1 as goaltender Michael Hutchinson notched a career-high 45 saves. Rookie Nikolaj Ehlers brings a five-game point streak into Saturday’s contest for Winnipeg, which plays eight of its next nine games away from home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNET-360 and SNET-1 (Winnipeg), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE JETS (6-3-1): Maybe being away from the MTS Centre will serve the Jets well, considering Winnipeg opened the season by going 3-1-0 on a four-game road trip before struggling a bit during its first homestand. Hutchinson has won all four of his starts, giving up one goal in three of those games, and leads the NHL in save percentage (.949). Forward Blake Wheeler is in the top 10 in the league in points (12) and has recorded at least one point in nine of Winnipeg’s 10 games.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (2-9-0): Center Boone Jenner, who assisted on the lone Blue Jackets tally Friday, has six goals in 11 games and a three-game point streak. Columbus scored three goals on only 14 shots in Tuesday’s victory at New Jersey, but generated far more pressure in its offensive zone Friday while recording 30 shots. Center Brandon Dubinsky won 7-of-10 faceoffs Friday and has won more than half his faceoff attempts in five straight games.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg has allowed 30 shots or more eight times in its first 10 games, and 40 or more four times.

2. Columbus LW Brandon Saad (stomach flu) did not travel to Washington Friday.

3. The Jets have scored 32 goals, only behind Dallas (35) in the Western Conference.

PREDICTION: Winnipeg 4, Columbus 2