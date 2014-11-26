Quick-strike Jets double up Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Winnipeg Jets talked about getting off to a fast start. But nine seconds? Really?

Winnipeg center Bryan Little scored nine seconds into the game, sending the Jets off and running to a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday in Nationwide Arena.

The Jets had a quick-strike attack all night. They pulled away with two goals in a 31-second span during the second period.

”The tale of the game, for me, was the first 30 seconds,“ Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. ”We win a faceoff, come down and score a goal (by Little), right off the bat.

“They win a draw, come down and hit a post (on a shot by right winger Jack Skille). There you have it.”

Left winger Evander Kane scored two goals for Winnipeg, while Little and left winger Andrew Ladd each had a goal and an assist. Defenseman Jacob Trouba and right winger Blake Wheeler had two assists apiece.

“We talked about starting the road trip on a high note, and that needed to start tonight,” said Winnipeg goaltender Michael Hutchinson, who made 32 saves to improve to 4-1-1 this season.

“Nine seconds in ... you don’t expect that, but it helped everybody settle into the game. It’s good feeling to have early in the game.”

The Blue Jackets got goals from defenseman Jordan Leopold and center Ryan Johansen, but they lost their fourth straight game (0-3-1) and fell to 2-11-2 since Oct. 23.

Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 28 saves.

Asked about falling behind so early and struggling for most of the first two periods, Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards essentially shrugged.

“If I knew what the switch was,” he said, “I would have flipped it earlier.”

Little won the opening faceoff, skated right past two Blue Jackets defenders when he was sprung by a Ladd pass, then beat Bobrovsky with a roofer off his backhand.

It was the second-fastest goal in Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise history, and the third-fastest goal allowed in Blue Jackets’ team history.

Columbus responded just a few minutes later to tie it.

Leopold, acquired in a trade with the Dallas Stars two weeks ago, scored on a soft wrist shot through traffic from just inside the left circle. It was his first goal in 17 games and his first goal with Columbus.

The Jets seized control of the game late in the second period.

At 16:25, Kane scored a tap-in goal off a slick feed from defenseman Dustin Byfuglien, a goal that snapped an 0-for-25 drought by Winnipeg’s power play.

“The power play’s on fire,” Maurice joked. “It has to start somewhere. You have to find a good feeling on it, and a quick moment like that where the confidence is good.”

Only 31 seconds later, the lead was pushed to 3-1 when Ladd fired from the left dot through a forest of trees. Judging by his reaction to the goal, Bobrovsky never saw the puck.

The Blue Jackets earned a glimmer of hope in the final stages of the game after Johansen’s goal midway through the third.

Johansen gathered the puck on the right side of Hutchinson, carried it behind the cage and curled around in the low slot, whipping the puck off his backhand before Hutchinson was expecting it. The goal pulled Columbus within 3-2.

The Blue Jackets tried to get Bobrovsky off the ice for an extra skater with 1:09 remaining in the game, but even that backfired into a too-many-men penalty.

Kane scored into an empty net with 17.6 seconds remaining.

”In our last four games, I think we played the best in the two games we lost,“ Maurice said. ”We played just a notch below that in the games we won.

“But it was good to win a greasy one here tonight.”

NOTES: The NHL record for fastest goal to start a game is five seconds, shared by three players. ... Columbus rookie C Alexander Wennberg may be losing favor with coach Todd Richards and staff. Wennberg, who has yet to score and is minus-14 in 19 games, opened last night’s game on the fourth line. ... Jets D Tobias Entstrom is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. ... Winnipeg D Grant Clitsome was back in the lineup against his former club after missing two games with an illness and two as a healthy scratch. ... Columbus D Tim Erixon was a healthy scratch for a third straight game. He hasn’t played since the Blue Jackets claimed D Kevin Connauton on waivers from the Dallas Stars.