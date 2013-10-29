Preview: Jets at Blues

The St. Louis Blues halted a mini-slump by thrashing Nashville and now look to avenge one of their few losses when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The Blues had dropped three of four before a 6-1 drubbing of the Predators, with one of those defeats being a shootout loss at Winnipeg in which they squandered a two-goal lead in the final seven minutes of regulation. That marked Brian Elliott’s first start of the season, but Jaroslav Halak will be in net Tuesday.

Winnipeg is coming off a bitter defeat of its own, losing 3-2 in Colorado on Sunday after the once-beaten Avalanche scored twice in the final 13 minutes. The power play continues to be a disaster for the Jets, who are 1-1-1 entering the final stop on their four-game road trip. Defenseman Paul Postma, who learned Sunday that he would be sidelined indefinitely with blood clots in his calf, met with the media on Monday and said the news ”really startled me. I was in shock.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE BLUES (6-1-2): Alex Steen continued his torrid early-season start with a pair of goals in Saturday’s 6-1 victory, giving him 10 on the season and already surpassing his total of eight in the 2012-13 lockout-shortened campaign. Steen’s 10 tallies in nine games matched Brett Hull for the second-fastest start in franchise history and tied Washington’s Alex Ovechkin for the league lead. “It’s only nine games,” Steen cautioned. “(Ovechkin‘s) been doing it for years. I’ve been doing it for nine games.”

ABOUT THE JETS (5-6-2): Winnipeg’s performance with the man advantage is reaching the teeth-gnashing stage - the Jets were 0-for-5 on the power play against Colorado and are 0-for-25 over the last eight games. Winnipeg was last in the league with the extra skater last season and is in the bottom five this season, converting only 5-of-49 chances. “Power play is getting old,” coach Claude Noel said. “We’re seeing some of the same things we saw last year. We don’t make the greatest decisions, we don’t execute, and these are the things we lamented before.”

OVERTIME

1. Steen, whose career high is 24 goals in 2009-10, has scored six times in the last four games.

2. The Jets have not gone nine straight games without a power-play goal since a 12-game drought in 2002.

3. Blues RW Chris Stewart will play Tuesday, but LW Magnus Paajarvi is out after both sustained upper-body injuries versus Nashville.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Jets 1