Preview: Jets at Blues

The St. Louis Blues are fighting for the top overall seed in the Western Conference but they are also battling a disturbing trend - one that has seen them squander a two-goal lead in three consecutive games. The Blues managed to prevail in two of those contests and look to head into the Olympic break on a winning note when they host the resurgent Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon. St. Louis is 5-0-1 in its last six versus Winnipeg, with all three meetings this season decided by one goal.

The Jets been a different club since jettisoning coach Claude Noel nearly a month ago, with Thursday’s 4-2 loss at Washington dropping them to 9-3-0 under interim coach Paul Maurice. Saturday’s game is the eighth away from home since Maurice took the reins and is the finale of a four-game road trip for Winnipeg, which owns impressive wins at division leaders Anaheim and Chicago in its past 10. The Jets will be looked to avoid back-to-back defeats for the first time with Maurice behind the bench.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE JETS (28-26-5): Backup netminder Al Montoya went three weeks between starts after he was rocked for 10 goals in back-to-back outings on Jan. 2 and 5, but he bounced back with a pair of stellar efforts in winning his last two outings. Montoya made a season-high 34 saves in a 3-1 win at Chicago on Jan. 26 and turned aside 31 shots in a 3-1 victory in Montreal on Sunday. Montoya will be hoping for a better result than his last start in St. Louis, when he was shelled for five goals as a member of the New York Islanders on Feb. 16, 2012.

ABOUT THE BLUES (38-12-6): St. Louis coughed up a two-goal lead in the final 11 minutes of regulation against visiting Boston on Thursday but escaped with a victory when T.J. Oshie scored in overtime. “We don’t want to make a habit of this,” Oshie said of the recent inability to hold a lead. “We work hard to get the lead and we’ve got to hold it, especially in our home barn.” Blues goaltender Brian Elliott, who snapped a three-start losing streak against Nashville on Feb. 1, is 5-2-2 lifetime with a 3.00 goals-against average versus the Winnipeg/Atlanta franchise.

OVERTIME

1. Blues leading goal scorer Alexander Steen has four goals in three games versus Winnipeg this season.

2. Jets captain Andrew Ladd is riding a four-game point streak.

3. Blues coach Ken Hitchcock needs one victory move past Scotty Bowman (110 wins) for fourth place on the franchise all-time list.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Jets 2