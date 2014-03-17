Preview: Jets at Blues

The St. Louis Blues can become the first team in the league to reach 100 points when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night. The red-hot Blues suffered a pair of 1-0 defeats in their first two games coming out of the Olympic break but rebounded to go 7-0-1 in their last eight to take command of the Central Division and open a two-point lead in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. St. Louis has also been nearly invincible against division rivals, having yet to lose in regulation (19-0-2).

Winnipeg may have saved its season by routing visiting Dallas 7-2 on Sunday to snap a six-game losing streak (0-3-3) and pull within four points of the Stars and Phoenix for the final playoff slot in the West. The Jets were making a strong push for a playoff berth prior to the six-game skid, winning 11 of their first 15 games (11-3-1) since Paul Maurice replaced the fired Claude Noel. Winnipeg handed the Blues one of their two division defeats in a shootout on Oct. 18, but St. Louis has won the last three meetings

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE JETS (31-29-9): Converted defenseman Dustin Byfuglien was among four players to register three-point games as Winnipeg erupted for a season-high goal total in Sunday’s romp. Byfuglien scored twice to give him six goals and two assists in his last five games and put him within one tally of matching his career-high 20-goal season established in 2010-11 with the Jets, but he exited in the third period with a lower-body injury. Olli Jokinen and defenseman Tobias Enstrom each had a goal and two assists while Blake Wheeler’s four assists eclipsed his point total from the previous seven games combined.

ABOUT THE BLUES (46-14-7): St. Louis continues to receive offensive contributions from throughout its lineup - the latest coming from Patrik Berglund, who scored twice in Saturday’s 4-1 victory at Nashville to give him six goals in his last eight games. “I think I’ve kind of been playing the same way,” Berglund told reporters. “I’ve been shooting the puck and now it is finding its way in. Obviously, it’s nice.” Ryan Miller was brought in from Buffalo at the trade deadline to stabilize the goaltending situation and has done just that, going 6-0-1 and not allowing more than two goals in regulation.

1. Blues F Alexander Steen scored his 30th goal Saturday to become part of the third father-son tandem in league history to each notch 30.

2. The last five meetings and seven of the past eight between the teams has been decided by one goal.

3. Blues F T.J. Oshie could miss the game as he awaits the birth of his child.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Jets 2.