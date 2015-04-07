Preview: Jets at Blues

While the Winnipeg Jets are fighting just to qualify for the playoffs, the St. Louis Blues are battling for a division title. Both teams continue their quests when the Jets visit the Blues on Tuesday.

Winnipeg overtook Los Angeles for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference on Monday by kicking off their three-game road trip with a 2-0 triumph at Minnesota. The victory moved the Jets one point ahead of the Kings and pulled them within two of the Wild for the first wild card with three games remaining. St. Louis, which is beginning a season-ending three-game homestand, sits one point ahead of Nashville and three in front of Chicago for first place in the Central Division. The Blues, who are seeking the ninth division title in franchise history - and first since 2011-12, enter with a winning streak that reached three games with Sunday’s 2-1 victory over the Blackhawks.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), FSN Plus Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE JETS (41-26-12): Winnipeg’s performance on Monday was exceptional, considering it played without two of its top defensemen. All-Star Dustin Byfuglien served the second contest of his four-game suspension for cross-checking J.T. Miller of the New York Rangers, while Tobias Enstrom sat out with an upper-body injury suffered in Saturday’s victory over Vancouver. The Jets did welcome a blue-liner back into the fold, however, as Ben Chiarot saw nearly 16 minutes of ice time as he returned from a hand injury that sidelined him for more than a month.

ABOUT THE BLUES (49-23-7): St. Louis once again will be without Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Steen, its top two scorers who both are dealing with lower-body injuries. Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo also will be missing due to an upper-body injury he suffered in Sunday’s victory. Barret Jackman became the second player in franchise history to appear in 800 games on Sunday, joining Bernie Federko (927).

OVERTIME

1. The Jets franchise is 0-4-0 at Scottrade Center since relocating from Atlanta.

2. Winnipeg captain Andrew Ladd notched an assist Monday to maintain his one-point advantage over Blake Wheeler (61), who scored his team-leading 26th goal.

3. St. Louis continues its homestand Thurday versus Shicago before ending the regular season against Minnesota two days later.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Jets 3