Preview: Jets at Blues

The St. Louis Blues have earned at least a point in their past 11 home games and look to extend that streak Saturday when the Winnipeg Jets come to town. Forward Vladimir Tarasenko recorded the third regular-season hat trick of his career in Thursday’s 5-4 victory over Tampa Bay, finishing with four points as St. Louis earned its third consecutive one-goal home victory.

“He’s the best player I’ve ever played with, hands down,” St. Louis defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk – who enjoyed a four-point night himself – told reporters in describing Tarasenko, who has six goals in his past four games. The Jets have fared as poorly on the road as the Blues have at home, losing their past six away games, and play seven of their next 11 on the road. Rookie Patrik Laine snapped a six-game goal drought with a marker against New Jersey on Tuesday, then added two more in Thursday’s 6-3 home defeat to Edmonton. The outburst lifted Laine to second in the league in goals.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Winnipeg), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE JETS (11-13-2): Winnipeg’s modest two-game winning streak crashed Thursday thanks to in part to surrendering three power-play goals, negating a 2-1 lead after one period. “If we take that many penalties, we’re going to get burned,” Jets center Mark Scheifele, who sits fourth in the NHL with 26 points, told reporters. The Jets started goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for the 13th time in 15 games Thursday before bringing on Michael Hutchinson in the third period, and each figures to get a start this weekend as the Jets play Sunday at Chicago.

ABOUT THE BLUES (14-7-3): Shattenkirk recorded two goals and two assists Thursday, ending a seven-game goal drought in helping St. Louis improve to 11-1-2 at home. Tarasenko sits third in the NHL with 27 points and tied with Scheifele and Boston’s David Pastrnak for third in goals with 13. Goaltender Jake Allen has allowed seven goals in his past two games, but is 8-0-0 in his past 10 starts.

OVERTIME

1. Laine and Montreal D Shea Weber shared the NHL lead in power-play goals with seven going into Friday's games.

2. The Blues are on their longest point streak at home since going 9-0-2 from Jan. 12-Feb. 19, 2012.

3. St. Louis won three of the four matchups with Winnipeg last season, outscoring the Jets 11-7 in those victories.

PREDICTION: Blues 5, Jets 3