Preview: Jets at Blues

The St. Louis Blues leave the All-Star break with sights set on improving their playoff position, opening a three-game homestand Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets while tied with Calgary for the Western Conference wild-card spots. A 3-6-0 stretch to close the pre-break schedule did not hurt the Blues as much as it could, given none of the five teams chasing St. Louis - including the Jets - are above .500 in their last 10 contests.

There will be plenty of attention in goal for both teams Tuesday. St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock told reporters after Monday’s practice that Jake Allen, who gave up 10 goals in being pulled in his past three starts, will get the call Tuesday. Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice announced Monday that veteran Ondrej Pavelec, who went 2-2-0 in four consecutive starts after being recalled from the AHL in mid-January, will start. Winnipeg ended the first half with a 5-3 victory at Chicago during which Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE JETS (23-25-4): Center Bryan Little closed the first half with a flourish, recording six goals and nine points in his past five games, and scored three goals in two victories against St. Louis this season. Shaky goaltending and defense continue to hinder Winnipeg as the Jets reached the All-Star break allowing the most goals in the NHL (160). Pavelec, sent to the minors in training camp, beat the Blues 5-3 on Jan. 21 in Winnipeg in his second start after being recalled.

ABOUT THE BLUES (24-20-5): Forward Vladimir Tarasenko leads St. Louis in scoring (21 goals, 47 points) but is a minus-11 after being a plus-55 through his first four seasons. The Blues are solid on special teams, ranking seventh in the NHL on the power play (22.2 percent) and eighth on the penalty kill (83.2 percent). Allen recorded 17:49 of scoreless ice time in relief of Carter Hutton in Thursday’s loss at Minnesota, recording three saves.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg scored eight goals in the two victories over the Blues, including a 3-2 triumph in St. Louis on Dec. 3.

2. The Blues recalled F Ivan Barbashev from Chicago of the NHL. He was sent down after making his NHL debut Thursday.

3. St. Louis is tied for fourth in the Western Conference in home victories (16).

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Jets 3