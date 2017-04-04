Preview: Jets at Blues

The St. Louis Blues recorded at least one point in nine consecutive games entering Tuesday’s home contest against the Winnipeg Jets, and the third-place team in the Central Division wants to continue its late-season run. The Blues are 19-7-2 since Mike Yeo took over as coach and Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Nashville gives St. Louis a two-point lead over the Predators.

“We’re pushing ourselves to play a better game,” Blues center Alexander Steen told reporters after scoring the tiebreaking goal in the second period Sunday. “We need to crunch down and play the way we want to play.” The Jets are eliminated from playoff contention but playing some of their best hockey of the season, extending their winning streak to a season-high four games with Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Ottawa. Mathieu Perreault scored the go-ahead goal and recorded points in eight of his past nine games. “I wish we would have done it earlier in the season, but it’s nice to get those wins now and get that good feeling in the room,” Perreault told the media after Saturday’s win.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE JETS (37-35-7): Perreault registered 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his past nine contests and recorded at least one point in 31 of his past 36 games. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck won three of his past five starts as the second-year netminder settled down in stopping 49-of-54 shots in victories over New Jersey and Ottawa last week. The winning streak pushed Winnipeg over .500 for the first time since Nov. 17.

ABOUT THE BLUES (43-28-7): Goaltender Jake Allen, benched at one point this season for inconsistent play, made 35 saves Sunday and is 9-1-2 in his past 12 outings. Forward Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 37th goal Sunday, reaching 37 goals and 70 points for the third consecutive season. St. Louis has at least one point in 14 of its past 15 games (12-1-2) and plays its final four games against teams out of or nearly eliminated from playoff contention.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues rank sixth in the NHL in penalty kill (84.3 percent) and eight on the power play (21.2 percent).

2. Winnipeg dominated the season series against St. Louis, winning the first four meetings while allowing only eight goals and scoring 16 (five on the power play).

3. The Jets promoted prospects Kyle Connor and Jack Roslovic from Manitoba of the AHL.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Jets 2