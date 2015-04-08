Jets 1, Blues 0

ST. LOUIS -- Ondrej Pavelec recorded his second shutout in as many nights to give the Winnipeg Jets a 1-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night as the Jets picked up two key points in the battle for a playoff spot.

One night after he stopped 32 shots in a 2-0 win at Minnesota, Pavelec made 30 saves against the Blues for his fourth shutout of the season.

The win moved Winnipeg into a tie with the Minnesota Wild for the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 96 points. The Wild were leading Chicago 2-0 late in the third period Tuesday night. Each team has two games remaining in the regular season.

The loss, which snapped a three game winning streak for the Blues, kept their point total at 105, one more than Nashville and three ahead of Chicago in the Central Division pending the outcome of their games.

Right wing Chris Thorburn scored the only goal of the game 2:31 into the second period. After goalie Jake Allen stopped a shot from the point by center Jim Slater, Thorburn was able to gather in the rebound and get a backhander past Allen.

The Blues appeared to tie the game at 14:59 of the second period on a goal by center Paul Stastny, but it was waved off by the referee, who instead called Stastny for a slashing penalty against defenseman Tyler Myers, who had lost his stick on the play.

Allen, who had not lost in regulation in his last five starts dating to March 15, kept it a one-goal game during a Winnipeg power play after right wing T.J. Oshie was assessed a double minor penalty for high-sticking and another Jets power play in the third period. But the Blues offense could not come up with the tying goal.

The Jets have not qualified for the playoffs since moving to Winnipeg from Atlanta at the start of the 2011-12 season. The last time Winnipeg had a team in the NHL playoffs was 19 years ago, in the 1995-96 season, before the Coyotes moved to Phoenix.

NOTES: Jake Allen started in goal for the Blues in place of Brian Elliott, who has won only one of his last four games since March 21, allowing 4.46 goals per game. ... Blues LW Alexander Steen missed his fifth consecutive game because of a knee injury and RW Vladimir Tarasenko sat out his fourth game in a row with a leg injury. ... The Blues were also without D Robert Bortuzzo, who left Sunday’s game after aggravating a previously undisclosed injury. ... Jets D Dustin Byfuglien served the third game of a four-game suspension issued last week for a cross-check to the head of Rangers C J.T. Miller. ... The game was the second on a three-game trip for the Jets, who play at Colorado on Thursday before hosting Calgary on Saturday. ... The Blues host Chicago on Thursday and Minnesota on Saturday.